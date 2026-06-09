The Power of Recognition

On June 9, 2009, we parted ways with Academician Vera Mutafchieva.

She was a strange, balanced and unique scientist. Her strength deserves our recognition. One way or another, I had the opportunity to contact her on various problems concerning Bulgaria. But the biggest, most complex, most controversial was her place in the country. The professor was No. 1 in terms of problems. I tried to hold on as an assistant.

But her difficulties were completely objective. Her strength, her capabilities, her intellect on this complex topic were great and impartial.

At first, I tried to introduce her to the old task - the glorified chief party chief. But the professor was unshakable. Her intellectual power, her strength and preparation for the topic - Islam in Bulgaria - was brilliant.

She flawlessly observed and followed the approach of the scientific school to understand the problem in unique detail like no other.

She remembered a lot, but her strength was irresistible.

This intellectual fervor of hers intensified especially after she was elected by President Petar Stoyanov as Chairman of the Agency for Bulgarians Abroad.

Back then, we helped Prof. Dr. Vera Mutafchieva a lot to expand the overall framework of knowledge, as well as to reflect in her scientific research many new scopes and perimeters for her research.

But our practice in the several meetings did not end our relationship. On the contrary, we continued to work to reach far more comprehensive and accurate information about Bulgarians abroad, making not only money, but also the other major problem - for the entire Bulgarian national priority.

Prof. Mutafchieva was particularly impressed by this and on May 16, 1997, she sent me a letter of thanks as the chairman of the Agency for Bulgarians Abroad, in which she wrote:

„Accept my sincere gratitude for the assistance that you and your colleagues have provided in providing access to materials related to the work of the former Committee for Bulgarians Abroad. These references will help to enrich and update the existing database in the Agency, which will facilitate the restoration of ties with Bulgarians abroad.“

Prof. Dr. Vera Mutafchieva was a unique Bulgarian scientist and I do not want those who passed away from 09.06.2009 to this day to remain for so many years without her contribution being mentioned.