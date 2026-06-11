DJ Steven, one of the founders of Metropolis, has passed away

The Bulgarian electronic scene has lost one of its pioneers and founders – after a short illness, Stefan Krachanov, known to generations of fans as DJ Steven, passed away.

The sad news was officially shared by his colleagues from the "Metropolis" movement.



DJ Steven was one of the main drivers of the electronic scene in our country. Since 1990, he has left a significant mark with his club appearances, production and contribution to the development of electronic music in Bulgaria.

Stefan Krachanov was born in 1962. His professional career began in 1990. In 1997, together with a group of like-minded people and DJs, he founded the "Metropolis" movement, which established itself as an organizer and promoter of electronic music in Bulgaria.