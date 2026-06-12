On June 12th, we honor the birthday of John Wetton - the winner of the Grand Slam in rock

On June 12th, we celebrate the birthday of the legendary British musician, singer and bassist John Wetton.

Born in 1949, he remains in history as one of the most influential voices and instrumentalists in progressive and rock music.

The musician died on January 31, 2017 at the age of 67.

Wetton left a remarkable legacy through his participation in some of the most significant bands of the era:

He was the frontman and bassist in one of the most creative periods of the band King Crimson: (1972-1974), participating in cult albums such as Larks' Tongues in Aspic and Red.

Whetton is the co-founder, lead vocalist and songwriter of the supergroup Asia. Their 1982 debut album went multi-platinum and spawned the worldwide hit "Heat of the Moment".

He formed the progressive rock and jazz-fusion band U.K., along with Bill Bruford, Eddie Jobson and Alan Holdsworth.

Over the years, he has contributed his remarkable thick baritone and precise bass to groups such as Uriah Heep, Roxy Music and Wishbone Ash.

The term "grand slam" is extremely accurate for John Wetton's incredible career. In the world of progressive and classic rock, few musicians can boast such an authoritative and rich portfolio.

Wetton led and left an indelible mark on four radically different, but colossal formations - King Crimson, Roxy Music, Uriah Heep and the supergroup Asia.

The musician is not just a hired bass guitarist. Wetton brings with him his deep, recognizable voice (baritone) and enormous songwriting talent.

He is the bridge between heavy rock, complex avant-garde progressive and commercial stadium pop-rock of the 80s.

Projects such as the group U.K. prove that the most virtuoso musicians of the era chose him as their leader.