The famous Bernie Shaw turns 70 - 40 of them dedicated to Uriah Heep

Today, June 15, 2026, the legendary vocalist of Uriah Heep Bernie Shaw celebrates his 70th birthday.

He joined the band in 1986 and has been its frontman for 40 years. This makes him the vocalist with the longest tenure in the history of Uriah Heep.

Bernie Shaw and Uriah Heep have a huge and loyal fan base in Bulgaria. They have visited our country dozens of times, performing concerts both in major cities and at a number of rock festivals.

His debut studio album with the band is Raging Silence (1989), which immediately established him as a worthy successor to the great David Byron.

In addition to being the longest-serving vocalist of the band, Bernie Shaw has an extremely interesting fate, having crossed several countries and curious twists.

In the 1970s in Canada, Bernie dreams of being a rock guitarist. He buys a Gibson SG Special guitar and auditions for the local band Cold Sweat. However, the band's bassist notices his vocal potential and tells him: "Do yourself a favor, buy a microphone and equipment and come next week". Shaw listened to him, returned as a singer and was immediately hired.

In December 1978, Shaw left Canada and moved to London to pursue the big rock scene. Before joining Uriah Heep, he gained significant experience with several notable New Wave of British Heavy Metal (NWOBHM) bands: Grand Prix - where he played with keyboardist Phil Lanzon. The two later carried this partnership to Uriah Heep, where they joined on the same day in 1986.

With Praying Mantis, he recorded an iconic EP in 1982. He also participated in Clive Burr's Escape - the band of former Iron Maiden drummer Clive Burr.

Bernie Shaw was the vocalist with whom Uriah Heep became the first Western hard rock band allowed to play in the Soviet Union. They performed 10 historic sold-out shows in Moscow in front of a total of 180,000 fans.

In 2013, Bernie Shaw underwent a medical procedure and needed a rest for his voice. Then another legendary former vocalist of the band - John Lawton, agreed to replace him for a series of concerts, demonstrating great respect and collegiality.

Shaw is known for managing to maintain an incredible vocal range and clear tone even at the age of 70, without losing energy during the band's long tours. He perfectly balances the heavy hard rock sound with the complex progressive vocal harmonies that are a trademark of Uriah Heep.