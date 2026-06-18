Walter Paraseider, one of the founders of the American rock band Chicago, has died at the age of 81, TMZ reported.

“He bravely fought Alzheimer's disease and unfortunately that ended tonight. We will miss him dearly. We were married for 59 years and they were 59 wonderful years“, the musician's widow told the portal.

In 1967, Walter Paraseider founded the band The Big Thing with Lee Lonein and James Pankow. The group later changed its name to Chicago Transit Authority, and in 1969 it was renamed Chicago.

The group's most famous hits include “25 or 6 to 4“, “Saturday in the Park“ and “If You Leave Me Now“.

The group is planning three concerts in Bulgaria this fall.