Robert Plant, Ian Gillan, John Deacon and Joey Tempest are a year older

Today, August 20, 2026, the world of music bows to one of its greatest icons – the inimitable Robert Plant, who turns 78. Called the “Golden God“ of rock music, the iconic Led Zeppelin frontman continues to prove that age is just a number when the creative spirit refuses to stop evolving. Instead of resting on the old laurels of timeless classics like Stairway to Heaven and Kashmir, Plant celebrates his holiday at the peak of another successful world tour.

The magic under the stars of Plovdiv and the new beginning with Saving Grace

For Bulgarian fans, this year was especially special. Just a few weeks ago – on July 6, 2026 – local fans of quality rock had the privilege of experiencing one of the most intimate musical events in modern history. Robert Plant gave a magical concert at the Ancient Theater in Plovdiv, organized at the invitation of Fest Team.

Together with his new project Saving Grace and the incredible vocalist Suzy Dian, Plant presented the program „All That Glitters…“. Instead of deafening stadium rock, the Ancient Theater was filled with deep, multi-layered acoustic interpretations that incorporated blues, West Coast psychedelia, and traditional folk. The press and critics described the event as a transcendental experience, showing Plant at his purest and most contemplative.

The voice that defined the rock era

Born on August 20, 1948 in West Bromwich, England, Robert Plant forever changed the definition of a rock vocalist after the formation of Led Zeppelin in 1968. With his enormous vocal range, raw stage energy and mystical lyrics influenced by Tolkien and the old blues, he became the archetype of a frontman.

After the group's breakup in 1980 due to the sudden death of drummer John Bonham, Plant categorically refused to become a “nostalgic artist“. His solo career was a series of bold experiments – from new wave projects in the 80s, through the world-renowned collaboration with Alison Kross, to his current work with Saving Grace, whose self-titled album won the award for rock album of the year [source: ultimateclassicrock.com].

What's next for the “Golden God“?

After Plant toured South America and Europe with dozens of sold-out concerts in May, June and July of this year [source: songkick.com], the birthday break won't last long. In just a month, on September 18, 2026, the third leg of his massive American tour “Up The Sharp End“ will begin, starting in St. Louis and passing through key stages in San Francisco, Chicago and Minneapolis [source: consequence.net].

At the age of 78, Robert Plant remains an example of an artist whose voice has matured and acquired new, even richer textures. He is not just rewriting the history of rock – he continues to create it here and now.

Ian Gillan at 81: The voice of a rock legend does not age

On August 19, one of the most influential figures in the history of world music – the legendary vocalist of Deep Purple, Ian Gillan, turned 81. Born in 1945 in England, Gillan remains a symbol of inimitable vocal power, charisma and an ageless rock and roll spirit. His birthday this year coincides with two huge highlights that excite millions of fans around the world.

A few days ago, on August 12, 2026, the rock world witnessed a true miracle. During a Deep Purple concert in New York, legendary guitarist and co-founder of the band Ritchie Blackmore took the same stage with Gillan for the first time in 33 years. The two performed the eternal anthem "Smoke on the Water", putting an end to their decade-long creative and personal tension. As the authoritative publication Guitar Player reports, this reunion was deeply emotional for both musicians, who realized that this might be one of their last chances to play together. Gillan sent his colleague off with the words: “It was an absolute honor to welcome back to the stage the founder, the great legend, the immortal Ritchie Blackmore!“.

In addition to this historic event, Ian Gillan's birthday is also extremely relevant for the Bulgarian audience. In just over a month, on September 29, 2026, Deep Purple will open the European leg of their world tour with a concert in Sofia. The rock titans will rock the "Arena 8888 Sofia" hall, presenting tracks from their new studio album "Splat!", as well as the golden classics "Highway Star", "Lazy" and "Space Truckin'". The band's official website (deeppurple.com) confirms that after Sofia the tour continues in Germany, France and the UK.

Ian Gillan's career goes through the golden pages of hard rock. His voice, which in his early years forged history with multi-layered falsettos and screams in the masterpiece "Child in Time", is sealed in the iconic albums "Deep Purple in Rock", "Fireball" and "Machine Head". In addition to Deep Purple, Gillan left an indelible mark as the vocalist of Black Sabbath on the album "Born Again" (1983) and with his iconic incarnation in the original recording of the rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar" by Tim Rice.

At 81, Ian Gillan proves that age is just a number. Along with his stage appearances, he has already announced his autobiographical conversational tour “Talking Gib'rish Tour“, planned for spring 2027. Gillan has been named one of the greatest rock frontmen of all time, whose energy continues to inspire generations.

John Deacon of Queen turns 75: The legend who chose silence

The world music scene celebrated the 75th birthday of John Deacon yesterday - the brilliant bassist of the cult rock band Queen. While millions of fans around the world are flooding social networks with wishes for the “silent member” of the band, Deacon himself is celebrating his personal anniversary in South London in complete solitude. He chose this path nearly three decades ago and has not broken his silence to this day.

The Creator of Rock's Greatest Basslines

John Deacon joined Queen in 1971 as the youngest and last official member. Although overshadowed by the flamboyant Freddie Mercury, Deacon proved to be the band's secret weapon. His work includes some of the biggest commercial hits in the history of rock music.

Among the masterpieces written entirely by him, the following stand out:

Another One Bites the Dust – the best-selling single in Queen history.

I Want to Break Free – the iconic anthem of freedom.

You're My Best Friend – the touching love letter turned hit.

Under Pressure – co-author of the unforgettable bass riff with David Bowie.

Deacon is not just a musician, but a graduate electronics engineer. It is his technical knowledge that gives birth to the legendary homemade amplifier "Deacy Amp" , which helped create Brian May's distinctive guitar sound.

Why did "Deacy" give up fame?

The turning point in the musician's life was the tragic death of Freddie Mercury in November 1991. Deacon suffered the loss of his close friend extremely hard. His last public appearance with Queen was in January 1997 at a charity event in Paris with Elton John. Immediately afterwards, he told his colleagues that without Freddie, the band had no meaning, and he retired permanently.

Over the years, John Deacon categorically refused to participate in Queen's mega-successful tours with Paul Rodgers and Adam Lambert, as well as to attend their induction ceremony into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The relationship with Queen in 2026

Despite living as a private citizen in London and avoiding the paparazzi, Deacon still holds the key to the business decisions of the mega-corporation Queen. In a recent interview with the music platform Ultimate Classic Rock, Brian May confirmed that Deacon has veto power over every project. "We don't communicate directly, but through our management. He gives his blessing to everything we do, but he doesn't want creative stress", May says.

Last year, Deacon also made an extremely rare gesture by agreeing to sign a limited anniversary edition of the album "A Night at the Opera" for a charity auction for Mercury's foundation (The Mercury Phoenix Trust). It was his first such act in decades, proving that, although quiet, his connection to the band's legacy remains alive.

Happy 75th birthday to John Deacon – the man who proved that you don't have to shout to be heard by an entire era!

Joey Tempest at 63: The voice of Europe has lost no charisma or spirit

On August 19, 2026, the legendary vocalist and main songwriter of the Swedish rock band Europe – Joey Tempest, 63. . Born Rolf Magnus Joakim Larsson in 1963 in Stockholm, he remains one of the most recognizable and influential voices in the history of melodic hard rock and glam metal. As of 7:20 this morning, thousands of fans on social media were already flooding the band's official channels with congratulations on his birthday.

The eternal era of "The Final Countdown"

Joey Tempest co-founded the band Europe (originally called Force) in 1979 with guitarist John Norham. The band's global breakthrough came in 1986 with their third studio album "The Final Countdown" , whose eponymous single was entirely written by Tempest. The iconic keyboard introduction, which the musician invented as a teenager, turned the song into a global phenomenon, topping the charts in over 25 countries.

Over the years, Tempest's voice has breathed life into unforgettable rock classics such as:

"Carrie" – the iconic power ballad of the 80s.

"Rock the Night" – the arena rock anthem.

"Cherokee" and "Superstitious" - songs that demonstrate his mature songwriting talent.

According to his official Wikipedia biography (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joey_Tempest), after Europe temporarily broke up in 1992, Tempest released three successful solo albums before the band reunited in its classic lineup at the beginning of the new century.

What's next for Joey Tempest and Europe in 2026?

The rock dinosaurs prove that time has no power over them. Just a few months ago, they successfully completed their summer European tour, and according to information from the rock portal Sleaze Roxx (sleazeroxx.com), the culmination of the year will occur in September and October 2026 - the large-scale anniversary tour "The Final Countdown 40th Anniversary 2026". The band is expected to tour 12 countries. At the same time, fans are eagerly awaiting their latest studio album titled "Come This Madness", whose premiere is also scheduled for next month.

Bulgarian fans have warm memories of the band's visits to our country. In archival interviews for the Bulgarian media WeRock and Metal Hangar 18, Tempest has repeatedly shared that the Bulgarian audience is extremely energetic, hungry for real rock and always holds a special place in his heart. At 63, Joey Tempest remains on stage – with the same charisma, unchanged exuberant spirit and a voice that continues to bring stadiums to their feet.

Phil Lynott: The Boy Who Came Back to Town and Remained a Legend

Today, August 20, 2026, the world of rock music celebrates the 77th anniversary of the birth of one of the most charismatic, fiery and unique frontmen in history – Phil Lynott. The man who turned Thin Lizzy into an institution and sang anthems like "The Boys Are Back in Town" and "Whiskey in the Jar" passed away too young, at just 36, but left behind a musical legacy that continues to inspire generations.

The Path of the Black Boy from Dublin

Born in England in 1949 but raised in Dublin by his grandparents, Philip Paris Lynott embodies the spirit of authentic Irish rebellion. His turbulent life, marked by early clashes with prejudice, made him Ireland's first truly international rock star, paving the way for giants like U2.

In 1969, Linet founded Thin Lizzy with drummer Brian Downey. The combination of his distinctive, rhythmic plucked bass guitar playing style and his poetic, socially engaged lyrics quickly set them apart from other bands of the era. The group pioneered the so-called "dual guitar sound" thanks to the legendary tandem of Scott Gorham and Brian Robertson (later replaced for short periods by the virtuoso Gerry Moore).

Big Hits and Street Poetry

Thin Lizzy's musical bibliography remains a golden page in classic rock. The world breakthrough came with the rock adaptation of the traditional Irish folk hit "Whiskey in the Jar" in 1973.

The real triumph followed with the album Jailbreak (1976) and the timeless song "The Boys Are Back in Town", which reached the top positions in the world charts. However, Line is not just a rock savage; his vulnerable side shines in ballads such as "Sarah" (dedicated to his newborn daughter) and in his joint megahit with Gerry Moore "Out in the Fields" in 1985.

The Tragic End and the Immortal Legacy

Unfortunately, the brilliance of the stage also hides a dark reality. In the 80s, Phil's addiction to heroin and alcohol deepened. On January 4, 1986, he died in a Salisbury hospital from heart failure and pneumonia caused by septicemia.

But legends never die. As the official Thin Lizzy Facebook page notes, his spirit lives on in the streets of Dublin, where a life-size bronze statue of him was erected in 2005. His music remains a symbol of street romance, of boys who always come back to town, and of an inimitable Irish charm that rock never saw again.