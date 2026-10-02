The film "Life with an Idiot" (La vie avec un idiot ) by Teodor Ushev found a place in the shortlist for the "César" award, the director announced on his Facebook page. This is the first film by Ushev created entirely in France, BTA explains.

„Life with an Idiot" will compete for a nomination in the category for best short animated film.

„To be part of this selection of 12 remarkable works is an extremely exciting experience", says Teodor Ushev. „To see this „challenging" film among the 12 best short films of the year in the extremely competitive French animation scene, with its first film entirely produced in France!", the director also wrote.

48 films were admitted to apply. After voting, the films were reduced to 20, and then in a third round - to the final 12.

The three films that will receive a nomination will be announced by the “César" Academy on January 22, 2027.

At the presentation of the film “Life with an Idiot" for the first time in Bulgaria last year, Theo Ushev said that idiocy is taking over the world, which inspired him to create the film.