June 21, 1996 Kiril Variyski dies

On June 21, 1996, Kiril Variyski died. In the last months of his life, he was disgusted with the then Bulgaria, which had become the “state of millionaires, dogs and pensioners“. On June 14, 1996, a week before the end, Variyski wrote a 15-line autobiography, which ended with the sentence “I am currently unemployed“.

The actor was born on October 28, 1954 in Plovdiv.

He graduated from the French High School in his hometown, after which he studied acting under Prof. Sasho Stoyanov at VITIZ (1980).

He was assigned to the Rhodope Drama Theater – Smolyan.

After that, he worked in the Pazardzhik theater, and then for 4 years he was in the Satire Theater troupe. He also participated in the troupe of the National Theater “Ivan Vazov“. The role he became famous for was in the film “Yo-ho-ho“ (1981), plovdivtime.bg recalls.

For it, he received the award at the Moscow Film Festival and the Award of Artists in Bulgaria (1983). He was awarded the SAB Award for Young Artist for the role of Misha Zaitsov in “Cruel Games“ by Al. Arbuzov in the Dramatic-Puppet Theater “Konstantin Velichkov“ Pazardzhik (1983), II Award for Acting Mastery at the III National Review of Bulgarian Drama and Theater for the role of Slavcho in “The Maximalist“ (1984), III Award for acting at the National Review of Chamber Plays for “Life, Although Short“ by Stanislav Stratiev, Vratsa (1986).

Since 1989, he has been a member of the board of directors of the Union of Filmmakers. He has many participations in the annual festival of satirical and humorous song “The Golden Scythe“. He participated in the Golden Orpheus with the song “Men“, together with Borko Chuchkov. In addition to his acting, Kiril Variyski is also known for his poems.

In 1995, his poetry collection “Laura“ dedicated to his daughter was published.

More famous films with his participation are: “Yo-ho-ho (1981) – the actor, the black pirate, „24 hours of rain“ (1982) - Marinsky, „BorisI“ (1985) – Kurt, „The Judge“ (1986) – The District Chief, „Quickly, accurately, finally“ (1990) – Zhivko Petrov Tashkov, „Life on wheels“ (1992) - Misho, the series „The Lottery“ (1993) – Stefan Nedelev, „Komitski vremena“ (1994) – pop Sotir and others.