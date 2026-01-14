Drunk OnlyFans models arrested after causing a ruckus at Miami airport

Drunk OnlyFans models Sanya Blanchard and Jordan Lantry caused a ruckus at a Florida airport and were arrested, the New York Post reports.

On January 9, Sanya Blanchard and Jordan Lantry boarded an American Airlines flight at Miami International Airport. They took first-class seats that were not theirs and refused to move to economy class. The models were reportedly intoxicated at the time of their arrest. Flight attendants were forced to remove them from the flight and call the police.

After their arrest, Sanya Blanchard and Jordan Lantry posted a video of the incident on Instagram. In the videos, they perform handstands against the wall of the plane, twerk on the floor, and curse at a flight attendant. According to journalists, the models returned to the airport the next day and boarded another American Airlines flight.