Kim Kardashian barely manages to stop daughter North from her ambitions for fame

Kim Kardashian has admitted that she has to stop her 13-year-old daughter North West from some of the offers she receives. According to her, the girl has a stronger interest in cameras and public appearances than her three younger siblings.

“North loves it a little more“, Kim said in an interview with the Sunday Times. She explained that each of her four children participates in the public life of the family according to their own wishes.

“Each child does what they feel comfortable with. The little ones come when I'm filming, but they're not really involved in the storylines“, said the reality star. According to her, North wants to accept almost all offers for projects in which she is in front of the camera.

„All she wants are projects in which she is in front. So we try not to do everything that comes to her, to make sure we manage it the right way“, Kim Kardashian also explains.

She added that she and her ex-husband Kanye West are of the same opinion about their daughter's commitments. Among North's already realized projects are her debut EP N0rth4evr, released in May, and the cover of Dazed magazine for its September issue.

Kardashian, who has four children with West, described herself as „a moderately strict parent“. She said she was "extremely patient and loving," letting her children sleep in her bed whenever they wanted, and reading books with them every night.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attended North's first solo concert at Chicago's Vic Theater in September. The ex-spouses stood in different parts of the hall, but both supported their daughter.

Kardashian posted a video of the performance, showing the packed audience waiting for the concert to begin. The event came after North canceled her 14-date tour with rapper Molly Santana in July just days before the first show.

In an interview with Dazed, North said that the worst advice she ever received was to wait with her music career. “This is my hobby, this is what I like and this is what I want to do with my life“,”, the teenager said.

North also defended her distinctive look, which includes blue hair, fake piercings and temporary facial tattoos. “All I want is blue hair and piercings”, the heiress to Kanye and Kim said.