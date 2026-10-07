Ben Affleck opens up about his parents' deaths in a month

Ben Affleck lost both of his parents within two months. His father Timothy died in April at the age of 76, and his mother Chris - in June at the age of 83.

In an interview with GQ, the actor spoke about how the successive losses changed the way he looks at his childhood, his family and his own future.

“This is a big year in life“, Affleck said. He explained that the death of his parents made him think about his own mortality, about his three children and about how he wants to spend the rest of his time.

“You evaluate your parents differently and think about your own mortality, about your life and about your children“, the actor said. According to him, a person begins to feel more clearly how short life is and that he does not have unlimited time to sort out everything around him.

Affleck described Chris as an “exceptional and courageous“ woman. He said that her death made him appreciate her life and personality even more deeply. Chris Affleck died after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

“Often the end of life is not filled with wisdom and resolution. The things you did not fix, remain unfixed“, the actor said. He added that his parents lived long lives, but quoted his mother as saying that even 83 years seemed like a long time to her.

Chris and Timothy Affleck married in the early 1970s and separated in 1984. They have two sons, Ben and Casey Affleck.

Timothy's death remained a secret for months. Casey Affleck announced it in September at the Venice International Film Festival while promoting his film "Company." He said at the time that the production was dedicated to his parents, who he had lost both of them in the same year.

Ben Affleck has three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, Seraphina and Sam. In the interview, he did not specify a specific plan for changing his daily life, but he linked the experience to the desire to use his time with his loved ones more meaningfully.