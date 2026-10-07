Zendaya makes Paris Fashion Week debut in white bolero and jeans (PHOTOS)

Zendaya made her first appearance of the Paris Fashion Week season by attending Louis Vuitton's show in the Louvre courtyard. The actress, who is an ambassador for the French fashion house, turned heads in a custom outfit by designer Nicolas Ghesquière.

She wore a white bolero with lace ruffles, a white top and blue straight-cut jeans. She accessorized the look with white pointed-toe shoes and gold jewelry. The show presented Louis Vuitton's spring/summer 2027 collection, and Zendaya was among the star guests at the event.

The white bolero is not a new choice for the actress. Zendaya has already worn it to the premiere of “Odyssey“ in Paris in July 2026, but this time she paired it with jeans and a simple white top. So the focus remained on the lace outerwear, while the rest of the outfit maintained a casual look.

Zendaya arrived at the event with her stylist Lou Roach. She usually skips New York, London and Milan Fashion Weeks and saves her appearances for Paris, where Louis Vuitton traditionally presents one of the final collections of the season.

The Paris appearance came after the 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. At the ceremony, Zendaya was nominated for best lead actress in a drama series for her role as Rue Bennett in “Euphoria“, but the award went to Rhea Seehorn for “Pluribus“.

For the red carpet, the actress chose a silver Prada dress and a short hairstyle inspired by Halle Berry's 90s look. Lowe Roach commented on the choice with the words: “Tonight we pay a little tribute to Halle Berry, you'll see.“ Berry herself reacted positively to the resemblance between the two actresses.

After a busy year, Zendaya has several more major projects, after which the actress said she would withdraw from the spotlight for a while. She starred in “The Drama“, “Odyssey“ and “Spider-Man: Far From Home“, and her upcoming films include “Dune: Part Three“.