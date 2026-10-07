Down 156 Places: Miley Cyrus' New Album Falls Record-Breakingly on Billboard Charts

Miley Cyrus has set an unusual record-breaking record on the Billboard 200. Her album “Bass Persuades“ has fallen from No. 1 to No. 157 in just its second week on the chart. The 156-place drop is the biggest for an album to debut below No. 1, Variety reported.

The result was revealed after the full chart was released. For several days, the focus was on the album's performance, as it failed to make the previously announced top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Initially, some media outlets pointed out that Miley's "achievement" was the second largest, after Bon Jovi's album “This House Is Not for Sale“ fell to #169. However, this comparison does not take into account the way in which the album reached the top of the chart again.

“This House Is Not for Sale“ was released in 2016 and debuted at #1. In its second week, it fell to No. 43, and then gradually left the Billboard 200. In 2018, it returned to the top for a week after a campaign in which album sales were combined with concert tickets.

„When fans bought tickets for Bon Jovi's new tour, they received codes that could be used for a CD of „This House Is Not for Sale“, The New York Times reported at the time.

This practice was later banned by Billboard and Luminate. That is why the decline of Bon Jovi's album is not considered a direct analogue to what happened to „Bass Persuades“.

Another example is „Days Before Rodeo“ by Travis Scott. The album was released years earlier, before climbing to No. 1 on its 10th anniversary.

After its release on streaming platforms in 2024, “Days Before Rodeo“ reached No. 106. It later climbed to No. 1 when the first vinyl edition was shipped to fans who had pre-ordered it. After this one-time rise, the compilation again left the Billboard 200.

The difference is that “Bass Persuades“ set the record in its second week after its debut. This makes Miley Cyrus' album the steepest drop from No. 1 among titles that began their participation in the Billboard 200 at the top.