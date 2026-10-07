Meghan Markle shares rare video of daughter Lilibet making jam with mom (VIDEO)

“What do you think, Lily?“ – Meghan Markle asks as she stirs a mixture on the stove. Her five-year-old daughter Lilibet's response is brief: “I think it's beautiful.“

Meghan posted a curious video on Instagram featuring her daughter to introduce the holiday collection of her lifestyle brand As Ever. In one of the shots, she and Lilibet make homemade jam, which is part of the company's assortment. While her mother works by the stove, the girl mixes the warm jam in a bowl and tastes it. A similar shot was also featured by USA Today, which noted that the publication provides a rare glimpse into the Duchess of Sussex's family life.

In the text of the publication Meghan Markle recalls starting her first business when she was eight years old – a few years older than Lilibet is now. She made hair elastics on a “Singer“ sewing machine to her grandmother and sold them for a dollar each.

“I sewed on my grandmother's sewing machine and sold them for a dollar each“, wrote Megan.

She adds that she has sold cookies to Girl Scouts, organized lemonade stands and worked in an ice cream shop. “My entrepreneurial spirit has always been there“, Meghan also explains in the video.

The post includes photos and videos from various stages of As Ever's development, as well as footage of Meghan working on the brand's products. In one of the moments, Prince Harry stands behind her as she unpacks a box.

Meghan says she feels proud and grateful for the growth of the company, which was founded in April 2025, and thanks her team for helping her realize her vision. Among the archive images is a photo of Meghan as a girl with her mother Doria Ragland, who was the leader of her Girl Scout troop.

Meghan and Harry are also parents to seven-year-old Prince Archie. The two usually limit public shots with their children and rarely appear with them in public, which is why the video with Lilibet is such a rarity.

The family returned to England in August, with sources telling PageSix that the reason was Meghan and Harry's desire to spend more time with King Charles III, who is being treated for cancer. The couple married in 2018 and stepped down from their roles as working members of the royal family in 2020.