Brooklyn Beckham posts farewell post for Presley Gerber

Brooklyn Beckham posted a photo on Instagram of himself hugging Presley Gerber, writing: "I am absolutely devastated. Presley, you were the sweetest person, we will miss you so much, we love you." His post follows the death of the 27-year-old model, son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, the Associated Press reported.

Family representative Ali Jenkins confirmed his death to the Associated Press. Santa Monica police said they are investigating the case as a suspected overdose. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office said Gerber died in a rehabilitation facility and an autopsy has been performed, but additional tests are needed before a cause of death can be announced. death.

Gerber was born on July 2, 1999, and entered the fashion industry as a teenager. At 15, she signed with IMG Models, and at 16, she made her runway debut for Moschino Resort in Los Angeles. She later worked for Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Moschino, Tommy Hilfiger, and Balmain.

In January 2019, she was arrested for drunk driving and speeding. She was later sentenced to three years of probation and required to complete a special program for drivers convicted of drunk driving.

In 2023, Gerber publicly spoke about depression and addiction issues.

Sources: Associated Press