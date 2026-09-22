Bernard d'Ormal, the last husband of Brigitte Bardot, reacted sharply to the organized auction of personal belongings of the legendary French actress.

About 300 items belonging to Bardot are offered for sale. Among them are shoes, hats, berets, toiletries and other items from her personal life.

It is precisely the transformation of these items into the subject of a public auction that causes d'Ormal's dissatisfaction.

„This is an insult to her legacy“

In an interview with the French publication „Nice Matin“ Bernard d'Ormal questions the need for Bardot's personal belongings to be sold in this way.

He stresses that this is not a matter of personal disappointment with the actress's inheritance. D'Ormal says he is not bothered by the fact that he is not among her heirs.

According to him, the problem is different – objects that were part of Brigitte Bardot's personal life are now on public sale.

D'Ormal also raises the question of whether a similar fate could await other belongings of the actress that are in her estate.

The funds are intended for Bardot's cause

The organizers of the auction indicate that the proceeds from the sale will be directed to the animal protection foundation founded by Brigitte Bardot, as well as to her son Nicolas Charrier.

This is related to one of the most important causes in the actress's life. After the end of her film career, Bardot devoted a significant part of her public activity to animal protection.

That is why the sale of her personal belongings is presented as a way to support the cause she has defended for decades.

However, the reaction of her last husband shows that the disposition of Bardot's personal inheritance remains controversial.

The question is not only how the funds from the auction will be used, but also how far public interest in the personal belongings of one of the most famous French actresses can go.