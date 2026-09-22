From the Urals to the Edge of Asia: How Russia Reached the Pacific Ocean, the Arctic, and Alaska

At the end of the 16th century, an almost endless world began to open up for the Russian state beyond the Urals. Behind the mountains were taiga, vast rivers, steppes, and Arctic shores. Many peoples lived there, each with their own languages, traditions, and political structures.

Just a few generations later, the Russian state controlled territories all the way to the Pacific Ocean. And in the 18th century, Russian ships crossed the ocean and reached North America.

This is one of the most impressive territorial expansions in history. But it was not driven by a single campaign or a single great conqueror. The process has been going on for centuries and is driven by trade, taxes, military power, political interests, migration and the constant search for new routes to the east.

It all starts with furs

One of the strongest drivers of Russia's movement east is something far more prosaic than geopolitics - furs.

Siberia is rich in sables, foxes, beavers and other animals, whose furs are extremely valuable. For the Russian state this means a new source of income, and for merchants - opportunity for huge profits.

At the end of the 16th century, Russian merchants and Cossacks began to increasingly actively penetrate beyond the Urals. The state gradually built fortresses and administrative posts, and the local population was included in a tax system. Taxes were often paid not in money, but in furs. This system was known as yasak.

Thus began a movement that could hardly be stopped.

Yermak — the Cossack who opens the door to Siberia

The name most often associated with the beginning of the Russian conquest of Siberia is Ermak Timofeevich.

Around 1581, he crossed the Urals with a Cossack detachment and entered the lands of the Siberian Khanate. In 1582, his forces defeated the army of Khan Kuchum and captured Kashlyk — the capital of the Khanate.

This was a turning point. However, Ermak did not conquer all of Siberia and did not manage to hold out for long. He died in 1585 during an attack.

But after him, Moscow began to send its soldiers, officials and Cossacks. Gradually, fortresses and new settlements appeared along the large rivers. Tobolsk, Tyumen, Tomsk and Yeniseisk became strongholds of Russian power.

Each new fortress was a starting point for the next river and the next territory.

Siberia has one huge “secret“ — the rivers

On the map, Siberia looks like an endless land. For Russian explorers, however, rivers proved to be natural highways.

The Ob, Irtysh, Yenisei, Lena, and their tributaries allowed small groups of people to travel vast distances by boat. And when two river systems were close to each other, boats and cargo could be transported overland.

So instead of crossing the entire taiga on foot, Russian troops moved from river to river.

This method of movement proved crucial. It is the river network that allows Russian expansion to move eastward with surprising speed.

From the Urals to the Pacific Ocean — in just a few decades

In 1639, the Russian Cossack Ivan Moskvitin reached the Sea of Okhotsk.

The Pacific Ocean is already ahead of him.

Only about six decades have passed since the beginning of the expansion beyond the Urals. Without railroads, automobiles, modern maps, or reliable communications, Russian troops traversed vast swaths of northern Asia.

But this expansion did not mean that the entire territory was completely subjugated. In many places, Russian rule was initially limited to small fortresses and outposts from which taxes were collected and trade relations were maintained.

Siberia was not “empty”

This is one of the important details in history.

Sometimes the vast expanses of Siberia are presented as an uninhabited wasteland through which Russian Cossacks simply pass. In reality, many peoples live there - Khanty, Mansi, Nenets, Evenks, Yakuts, Chukchi, Koryaks and others.

They have their own languages, cultures, religious beliefs and ways of life.

The encounter with the Russian state does not take place everywhere in the same way. There is trade, treaties and alliances, but there is also violence, punitive campaigns and armed resistance. The resistance of the Chukchi in the northeastern part of Siberia was particularly long.

Therefore, the Russian establishment of power was not a one-time conquest, but a long process that lasted generations.

1648 — the man who crossed the future Bering Strait

In 1648, the Cossack Semyon Dezhnev led an expedition near the Chukchi Peninsula. He reached the strait between Asia and America, which we know today as the Bering Strait.

Dezhnev did not fully realize the geographical significance of his journey. But from a historical point of view, his expedition was remarkable. Russian explorers had already reached the very edge of Asia, and beyond the water lay another continent.

Peter the Great and the Great Question

In the 18th century, Russian interest in the Far East was no longer just commercial. The empire needed maps and wanted to know exactly where the borders of its vast territories were.

Peter the Great commissioned an expedition to the Danish navigator Vitus Bering. In 1728, Bering passed through the strait between Asia and America, but did not see the American coast.

New expeditions followed. In 1741, the expeditions of Bering and Alexei Chirikov reached the shores of North America.

This changed history. Russia was no longer just a land-based Eurasian empire. It is also beginning to become a Pacific power.

Alaska — Russia across the ocean

Russian hunters, traders and sailors follow, heading to the Aleutian Islands and Alaska. The most valuable commodity is again furs, especially those of sea otters.

Russian trading posts and settlements gradually appear. In 1799, the Russian-American Company was established, which assumed a leading role in Russian trade and colonial activities in North America.

The center of Russian power there was Novy Arkhangelsk — today's Sitka in Alaska.

Thus, the Russian imperial geography now encompassed not only Europe and Asia. For a time, Russia also had possessions in North America.

In the East, Russia Meets China

While some Russian expeditions moved towards Alaska, others headed south. However, a serious opponent appeared there — The Qing Empire.

The Russians attempted to establish positions along the Amur River. After armed clashes, the two empires signed the Treaty of Nerchinsk in 1689.

For a time, Russian movement southward was limited. However, in the 19th century, the situation changed. The Qing Empire weakened, and Russia again turned its attention to the Amur.

1858–1860: Russia reaches Vladivostok

In 1858, Russia and China signed the Treaty of Aigun. Two years later, the Beijing Convention further changed the border.

Russia received vast territories between the Ussuri River and the Pacific Ocean. In 1860, Vladivostok was founded.

Its name is symbolic. It can be roughly translated as “lord of the East“.

Now Russia has a large Pacific port and significantly better opportunities to develop its presence in the Far East.

The Empire reaches the Arctic

In the north, the picture is completely different. There are no large agricultural cities. There is tundra, ice, islands and seas that are frozen for most of the year.

Russian Pomors sailed in the Arctic seas even before the creation of modern geographical maps. In the 18th and 19th centuries, more and more scientific and naval expeditions followed.

Coasts and islands were mapped, and polar routes gradually became part of Russian geographical space.

The Arctic turned out to be not just the final frontier of the empire, but a space of economic, scientific, and strategic importance.

How is such a vast land governed?

Owning a vast territory is one thing. Being able to reach it, to send soldiers, officials or goods is another matter entirely.

This is one of the great problems of the Russian state.

That is why the construction of the Trans-Siberian Railway began in the 19th century. Construction began in the 1890s and gradually connected the European part of the empire with Siberia and the Pacific Ocean.

The railway changed the region. It facilitates the resettlement of population, the movement of goods and troops, and administrative control over vast spaces.

Thus, Siberia gradually gained its "iron backbone."

And then Russia sold Alaska

History took one of its most unexpected turns in the 19th century.

Maintaining Russian possessions in North America is difficult and expensive, and Russia has serious interests in the Far East of Asia. There are also concerns that in a future conflict, Britain could seize Alaska.

In 1867, the deal came.

Russia sells Alaska to the United States for $7.2 million.

The treaty was signed on March 30, 1867, and on October 18 of the same year, American control was officially established.

Thus, the territory that Russian explorers had reached after crossing Siberia and the Pacific Ocean now belonged to another country.

From Ermak to Alaska

If we look at the chronology alone, the scale of the process becomes almost incredible.

In the 1580s Ermak crossed the Urals. In 1582 Kashlik, the capital of the Siberian Khanate, was captured. In 1639 Russian troops reached the Pacific Ocean. In 1648 Semyon Dezhnev passed through the strait between Asia and America.

In 1728 the Bering expedition explored the strait, and in 1741 Russian expeditions reached North America. In 1799 the Russian-American Company was established.

In 1858 the Treaty of Aigun expanded Russian territory along the Amur, and in 1860 Vladivostok was founded. In 1867 Russia sold Alaska to the United States. In the 1890s, construction of the Trans-Siberian Railway began.

In less than three centuries, the Russian state expanded from the Urals to the Pacific Ocean and the Arctic, and for a time also possessed territories in North America.

An expansion that lasted centuries

When we look at the map of Russia today, Siberia may seem like a natural extension of the European part of the country. However, history shows something completely different.

This vast expanse was incorporated into the Russian state gradually — river after river, fortress after fortress and generation after generation.

First come the merchants. After them — the Cossacks and military detachments. Then appear the fortresses, the officials and the tax system. Next the settlers, and much later come the railways and the modern administration.

Behind this story are not only kings, emperors and generals. There are thousands of Cossacks, merchants, soldiers and settlers, but also the numerous indigenous peoples of Siberia and the Far East, whose societies have been profoundly changed by the expansion of the Russian state.

And perhaps this is the most curious thing in history.

The Russian Empire did not reach the end of Asia in one great march.

It got there step by step — river after river, fortress after fortress, and generation after generation.

And when he reaches the Pacific Ocean, it turns out that the world doesn't end there.

There is another continent across the ocean.

And for a while he also became part of the history of the Russian Empire.