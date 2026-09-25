Packed up: Angelina Jolie sells her Los Angeles mansion for nearly $25 million

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has sold her mansion in the prestigious Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles for $24.75 million as she prepares for a new phase of her life outside of California, reports the Daily Mail.

The 51-year-old “Oscar“ winner bought the historic property in 2017 for about $24.5 million, shortly after her split from actor Brad Pitt. Angelina Jolie listed the mansion for sale in May with an initial asking price of nearly $30 million, and a buyer was found about five months later.

Built in 1913, the house is approximately 1,020 square feet and has six bedrooms and ten bathrooms. One of its previous owners is legendary Hollywood director Cecil B. DeMille.

Angelina Jolie the empty nester sells LA home for $25million as plans for her 'new life' are revealed… after kids drop ex Brad Pitt's last name https://t.co/AEClfKEbLp — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) September 25, 2026

Set on about two acres, the mansion offers views of the Hollywood Hills and the Griffith Observatory. Amenities include a library, wine cellar, fitness studio, tea house, swimming pool and a separate outbuilding next to it.

The sale comes amid Angelina Jolie's plans to leave Los Angeles once her children are adults. According to sources quoted by TMZ, the actress has not yet chosen a permanent place for her next home and intends to spend more time in different parts of the world, including Cambodia, where she owns property and has long-standing personal and professional relationships.

As early as 2024, Angelina Jolie told The Hollywood Reporter that she planned to leave Los Angeles when her youngest children turned 18. The actress explained at the time that she remained in the city due to family circumstances after her split from Brad Pitt and the desire for her children to have more peace and security.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016 after a 12-year relationship and two years of marriage. The divorce of the two actors was finally settled in December 2024.

Despite the conclusion of the divorce proceedings, Jolie and Pitt continue a separate legal dispute over the French wine estate Château Miraval. Brad Pitt disputes the sale of his ex-wife's share, claiming that she violated an agreement between them regarding the property. Angelina Jolie disputes his version of the circumstances surrounding the transaction.

After the sale of her Los Angeles home, the actress is expected to focus more time on her international professional projects and on Cambodia, which has occupied an important place in both her personal life and her humanitarian work for years.