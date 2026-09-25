Catherine Zeta-Jones Wishes Michael Douglas Happy Birthday with a Passionate Kiss in the Sea (PHOTO)

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated her husband Michael Douglas' 82nd birthday with a romantic post on social media. The Hollywood star shared a photo of the two kissing in the sea, accompanied by a personal message to the two-time Oscar winner.

„Happy birthday, my dear! A birthday kiss to my husband Michael. Sharing this special day with you is as special as the day itself. I love you“, wrote 57-year-old Catherine Zeta-Jones on Instagram.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were born on the same date, September 25, with a difference of 25 years. The couple married in 2000 and have two children – son Dylan Douglas and daughter Carys Douglas.

The romantic post comes just after Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared at the premiere of her new series “Kill Jackie“ in London. The actress attracted attention at the event at Curzon Bloomsbury in a silver sequined dress and cape.

In the eight-part thriller on Prime Video, the “Oscar“ winner plays Jackie Price, a former international drug trafficker who has lived anonymously as an art dealer for 20 years. Her past catches up with her when an elite team of assassins are tasked with eliminating her.

“Kill Jackie“ is based on the 2018 novel “The Price You Pay“ by author Nick Harkaway, published under the pseudonym Aidan Truen. Harkaway is the son of David Cornwell, the world-famous spy novelist who wrote under the pen name John le Carré.

The series stars Catherine Zeta-Jones alongside Daniel Ings, Sidse Babette Knudsen, Oscar Jaenada, Darcy Shaw, Rafe Lowe, Enzo Cilenti and Christine Adams.

Along with her new project, the Welsh actress also commented on the careers of her children Dylan and Caris, who are interested in the entertainment industry. Catherine Zeta-Jones once again opposed the term “nepo baby“, used for children of celebrities who follow their parents' professional paths.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, the actress said that such a label puts additional pressure on young people. As an example, she cited her husband Michael Douglas, who is the son of Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas but has built his own successful career with roles in productions such as “Wall Street“, “Fatal Attraction“ and “Basic Instinct“.

Michael Douglas has also defended the children of famous actors from such criticism. He himself is part of one of the most recognizable Hollywood dynasties, and his eldest son Cameron Douglas also chose the acting profession.