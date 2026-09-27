Papi Hans received offers to participate in election campaigns (VIDEO)

Papi Hans made a curious confession on the air of "Sabùvì se" on Nova TV, revealing that over the years he has received offers for his music to be used in election campaigns. However, the artist is adamant that for now politics has no place in his work.

“If I go crazy one day and decide that I can fix the world through politics, I will accept to write songs for election campaigns“, said the singer. But he did not deny that in the past he has been called with offers for his songs to become part of political campaigns. However, his position remains unchanged.

"I want to deal only with art, only with music and through them to include people in my dreams", explained Papi.

The artist also told for the first time an unpleasant incident from the beginning of his career, which has obviously left a lasting mark on him.

"I'm a little ashamed of it, but I'll share it", he admitted, before going back years. At that time, he participated in the filming of a music video together with his director friend. It was then that he heard words that could put an end to the ambitions of many novice artists.

"Well, why are you doing this thing, music? You won't become Vasko Naydenov", said his friend. And Papi's answer was categorical: "But I'm not Vasil Naydenov. I want to go much further!"

However, his friend was not convinced, so he advised him to give up again. However, Papi did not listen to him. Years later, the two met again, but this time the conversation sounded completely different. "Eh, bravo, it happened!", the friend admitted then.

According to Papi Hans, an artist must be obsessed with what he does if he wants to achieve his dreams.

"If a person is crazy enough to believe in his dreams, they will come true," the performer said. And he described his motivation in his characteristic way - as a carrot that is constantly in front of him, and a stick that pushes him from behind.

"There is a carrot in front of my nose and a stick behind my back, which constantly pushes me to make music. "I am my own stick," the singer admitted.

Another of his curious confessions also surprised me - although he himself makes a living from the stage and music, he hardly attends concerts. According to him, he makes an exception when an artist he truly loves and wants to see experience his own music in front of an audience is on stage.

At 35, Papi Hans admits that he has also changed his attitude towards success. If at the beginning of his career he was concerned about what he would get from the audience and how many people were standing in front of the stage, today he looks at things differently.

"It doesn't matter to me how many people I've performed in front of, but what I can give them. "I used to care about what I would get," Papi Hans summed up.