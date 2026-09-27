Chris Hemsworth has closed his production company after 4 years of trying to break through

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is closing his production company Wild State four years after its creation. The decision comes after a difficult period for the company and unsuccessful attempts to secure a new partnership, reports Page Six.

Wild State employees have been notified that they will receive their salaries until the end of 2026. The company's website is no longer active, and its Santa Monica office is about to be vacated.

According to a source, the decision of 43-year-old Chris Hemsworth is more related to his personal choice and busy acting schedule than to a specific financial problem.

The Hollywood star continues to be among the most sought-after action actors. According to the publication, Hemsworth will receive a total of about $ 40 million for his participation in two upcoming films in the “Avengers“ series.

What happened to Wild State

Chris Hemsworth founded Wild State in 2022 with producer Benjamin Grayson. Soon after the launch, the company signed a contract with National Geographic to develop documentary and reality productions. The partnership continues the actor's already established relationship with National Geographic, among the results of which is the documentary series “Limitless“ with Chris Hemsworth.

The following year, Wild State announced a strategic partnership with Artists Equity, the company of actors and producers Ben Affleck and Matt Damon and investor Gary Cardinale. However, the collaboration ended without leading to a significant joint film or television project.

According to sources, some of the planned productions have begun to progress, but Chris Hemsworth's commitments as an actor have hindered their development. Wild State subsequently began seeking new financing and is in talks with various companies, including producer Peter Chernin's North Road Company.

According to Page Six sources, the company has also received an offer for about $3 million from SNK Studios. The potential partnership included the development of films and television projects with Hemsworth's participation, as well as investments in Wild State's documentary and digital business. However, a deal was not reached.

The publication also cites unnamed sources who criticize the company's management and the strategy of the actor's representatives. Neither Chris Hemsworth nor his representatives have publicly commented on these allegations.

The closure of Wild State does not mean Chris Hemsworth is retiring from producing. The actor and Benjamin Grayson are listed as producers on “Extraction 3“, which is currently being filmed for Netflix.

The “Extraction“ series has become one of the most recognizable action franchises on the streaming platform, with Chris Hemsworth playing the lead role of mercenary Tyler Rake.

In parallel with the cinema, the actor is also expanding his business interests. Hemsworth recently acquired a stake in the Australian company Archie Rose Distilling Co., and according to the publication, he is also in talks for large-scale advertising partnerships.