Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton exchanged passionate kisses in front of the Eiffel Tower (PHOTOS)

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton showed a new romantic moment from their relationship. The 45-year-old TV star and entrepreneur posted a photo of herself kissing the 41-year-old Formula 1 driver during an evening boat ride on the Seine in Paris.

The shot is part of a series of photos on Instagram with which Kim Kardashian summarized her travels in Spain, Italy, France and the UK. In another photo, she posed in front of the illuminated Eiffel Tower, and among the romantic moments are a candlelit dinner and a flower arrangement.

Kardashian also showed VIP passes for a concert by Canadian singer Celine Dion in Paris, as well as a shot of a racetrack while Lewis Hamilton drives by in a car.

The publication caused numerous reactions from her followers. Among those who commented was actress Alyssa Milano, who wished the reality star happiness.

The first serious relationship rumors between Kim Kardashian and the seven-time Formula 1 world champion emerged in February 2026, when the two were photographed arriving together at a hotel in Paris. According to PEOPLE, they traveled by private jet from the UK to France, after previously spending a weekend at the luxurious Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds.

In the following months, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were spotted together at the Super Bowl in February, traveled to Japan, and subsequently confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

The two have actually known each other for more than a decade. The two were photographed together back in 2014 at the GQ Men of the Year ceremony, which the TV star attended with her then-husband, rapper Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children - North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West.

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE that Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's long-standing acquaintance has created a natural closeness and calm in their relationship.