Autumn has come: Everything you need to know about preparing winter food

With the arrival of autumn comes one of the most active periods in the Bulgarian household - preparing winter food. Pickles, roasted peppers, chutney, tomato sauce, compotes and jams are filling the jars again, but good winter food starts long before the stove is turned on.

Quality product, perfectly clean jars and proper canning are the three most important conditions for delicious and safe homemade food in the winter.

Start with a plan, not with full bags from the market

Before the big shopping spree, it is a good idea to check how many empty jars you have, whether the lids are suitable and how much space you have for storage.

Also make a realistic calculation of how much winter food the family consumes. Dozens of jars left over until next summer mean more expense, labor, and wasted food.

Late summer and early fall are traditionally the best times for tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, and some fruits, and as the season progresses, it's time for cabbage, cauliflower, carrots, and root vegetables.

Choose healthy, well-ripened produce without mold, rot, or serious damage. Canning can't turn a spoiled vegetable into safe food.

Jars and lids are half the battle

Jars should be free of cracks or chips on the rim. Old caps with deformations, rust or broken seals are better to replace.

Dishes, utensils, countertops and hands should be thoroughly washed. For recipes that require heat treatment after closing, the specific times and temperatures for the respective product and size of the jar should be observed.

One of the most common household mistakes is the belief that once the cap is sunk, the contents are necessarily safe. Vacuum shows a good seal, but in itself does not prove that dangerous microorganisms have been destroyed.

Low-acid vegetables require special attention. In their improper preservation, they can create conditions for the development of Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria whose toxins cause the rare but potentially life-threatening disease botulism. Therefore, when preserving for a long time, it is important to use proven recipes and an appropriate method, and not to arbitrarily reduce the vinegar, salt or processing time.

The classic of Bulgarian winter food

Lyutenitsa remains among the most recognizable flavors of homemade winter food. The base is usually red peppers and tomatoes, and according to the family recipe, eggplant, carrots, spices and varying amounts of oil are added.

For a good homemade lyutenitsa, roast and peel the peppers, let them drain and grind them. The tomatoes are reduced separately until the excess water evaporates. Then the products are mixed and boiled to the desired thickness. The oil is added gradually, and the taste is adjusted with salt and a little sugar.

A simple trick saves hours of work: the better the peppers are drained and the more water has evaporated from the tomatoes beforehand, the faster the chutney will thicken.

The royal pickle loves crunchy vegetables

Cauliflower, carrots, red peppers and celery are a classic combination for a royal pickle. Vegetables should be fresh and firm, because overripe produce quickly loses its crispness.

A popular homemade marinade is made from vinegar, water, salt, and sugar, but the exact proportions should not be changed arbitrarily when the recipe relies on acidity for safe storage.

For flavor, celery leaves, black pepper, or mustard seeds can be added. If you like it spicy, a few chili peppers are enough for an entire jar.

Roasted peppers can be preserved without complicated recipes

Red pepper is among the most practical products for the winter. After roasting, the peppers are briefly stewed, peeled, and cleaned.

If you have enough space in the freezer, freezing is a convenient alternative to canning in jars. Divide the peppers into portions that are enough for one dish or salad. That way, you won't have to defrost more than you need during the winter.

The same principle works well for chopped parsley, dill, celery, and some other green herbs.

Homemade Tomato Sauce for a Minute Dinner

One of the most practical winter sauces is regular tomato sauce. Use well-ripened tomatoes, remove any damaged parts, and puree or grind them.

The sauce can be left relatively neutral, rather than heavily flavored beforehand. This way, the same jar can become the basis for pasta, pizza, soup, stew or meat sauce in the winter.

However, acidity is important when canning tomatoes. Different varieties and degrees of ripeness can have different pH, so for long-term storage it is wise to use a proven recipe with specific instructions for acidification and heat treatment.

Don't forget the sweet winter fruit

Autumn is not only the season for pickles. Plums, pears, apples, grapes, quinces and late figs can be turned into jams, marmalades and compotes.

For aroma, cinnamon and cloves go well with pears and apples, and quinces can be combined with lemon. In the case of jam, a wide container speeds up the evaporation of water and helps the fruit thicken without cooking it unnecessarily long.

Sugar should not be reduced arbitrarily in a traditional recipe intended for long-term storage. It is not only a sweetener, but can also play a role in the structure and preservation of the product. If you want a version with less sugar, use a recipe developed specifically for this type of canning.

Little tricks that save work

Prepare everything before you start. Wash the vegetables, arrange the jars, count the lids and prepare the necessary utensils. When working with a large amount of hot food, improvisation usually leads to spillage and mistakes.

Label the jars with product and date. This seems redundant in September, but in February two red sauces can look exactly the same.

Stack the new winter stock behind the rest of the jars and use the oldest first. Store closed jars in a cool, dry, dark place, away from direct sunlight and heat sources.

And don't rely on tasting when something looks suspicious. A jar with a bulging or loose cap, a leak, an unusual odor, mold, foam, or unexpected gassing should not be “checked“ with one spoon.

How much winter food do we really need?

The best approach is to think of winter food as a small home stockpile, not a jar-counting contest.

Start with the products you actually use: a few jars of chutney, tomato sauce for a quick dinner, pickles for winter meals, roasted peppers, and your favorite family jam. If you have leftover fruits and vegetables, some of them can be frozen instead of canned.

Homemade winter food takes time, but it has one hard-to-measure advantage: you know what you put in the jar. And when it gets cold outside, opening a jar of roasted peppers, tomatoes, or chutney brings at least a little bit of the taste of summer back to the table.