Olivia Rodrigo surprised the audience with an unusual costume change on the first night of her new tour “Unraveled Tour“. The dress of the 23-year-old American singer and songwriter gradually dissolved under artificial rain directly on stage.

The effect was part of the performance of the song “the cure“ at the People’s Bank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut. As Olivia Rodrigo sang under the water jets, the outer layer of her white dress began to fall apart, revealing a red corseted bodysuit and ultra-short skirt underneath.

The singer stood still with her arms outstretched as the fabric gradually fell around her and dissolved onto the stage.

The stage transformation is not just a spectacular costume change. It is directly related to the lyrics of „the cure“ and the words „I’m unraveled“, which also refer to the name of the tour.

„The first night of the Unraveled Tour was magical! I've been planning this show in my head for the last year and seeing it all come to life was a dream come true“, Olivia Rodrigo wrote on Instagram after the concert.

The unusual costume was created especially for Olivia Rodrigo by Cypriot-born British fashion designer Hussein Chalayan, known for his experimental concepts and the use of technology and unconventional materials in fashion.

The idea for the water-dissolving garment originated from his spring 2016 collection, inspired by Cuba. According to Vogue, the designer developed the original concept over the course of about six months. In it, the outer layer, resembling a uniform, dissolves upon contact with water, revealing another garment underneath. The initial idea symbolized the political and cultural changes in Cuba.

For Olivia Rodrigo's show, the concept was adapted to the singer's own visual history.

The Hartford concert featured six different stage looks and five costume changes.

The show itself is structured as a transition through the seasons. It begins in a colorful, garden-inspired spring setting before visually transitioning through summer, fall, and winter. It was the winter section that featured the fake rain and the "melting" of the dress during "the cure." Later, the stage fades into purple twilight for an acoustic set, in which the singer appears in a purple leather dress.

Among Olivia Rodrigo's other stage looks are a white doll dress and a short T-shirt with bright pink shorts.

Оливия Родриго посочи като свои модни вдъхновения певиците Катлийн Хана и Кортни Лав.

След откриващия концерт в Хартфорд „Unraveled Tour“ продължава в Северна Америка със спирки в Питсбърг, Вашингтон, Шарлът, Чикаго, Бостън и други градове. Финалът на турнето е планиран с серия от 10 концерта в Barclays Center в Бруклин между 11 и 28 февруари.