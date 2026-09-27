Jennifer Lopez admitted through tears that she is having a hard time adjusting to life without her children at home, after her 18-year-old twins Max and Oscar Muniz left for college.

The 57-year-old American singer and actress published on Instagram Stories a video without makeup, in which she talks about her emotions while performing her daily skin care.

“I'm sitting here in this empty house, crying, thinking about them and looking at their baby pictures“, Jennifer Lopez shared. Despite the split, she stressed that she is excited to see her children enter a new phase of their lives.

J.Lo's twins are the result of her love affair with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony. According to her, their departure for college has made her rethink her own daily life and how she will fill the space left in her life.

Jennifer Lopez said she has been ‘crying’ because her twins have left for college and now her home is empty



[#JenniferLopez #JLo] pic.twitter.com/qGrGDOkYHV — Kulture Status ™ (@KultureStatus) September 26, 2026

“Routine is what keeps me balanced – workouts, skincare, self-care“, explained the “Let's Get Loud“ singer.

Before the school year started, Jennifer Lopez took Max and Oscar on a trip to Italy. The family vacation followed their high school graduation.

The actress attended her children's individual graduation ceremonies. In June, she was photographed wiping away tears during Max's graduation. She was joined by her parents Guadalupe Rodriguez and David Lopez, her longtime manager Benny Medina, and Oscar.

A month earlier, the family also attended Oscar's graduation. Among the guests was 14-year-old Samuel Affleck, the son of actor Ben Affleck, who supported his former stepbrother.

Oscar Muniz has chosen Sarah Lawrence College, where he will study theater and fine arts. Jennifer Lopez has not revealed which university Max will continue his education at. However, the singer previously announced that both of her children were accepted to all five colleges they applied to.

“I'm so proud that they set goals“, Jennifer Lopez told Extra.

For the singer, the twins' start to college also marks a major change in her own life. Lopez admits that the separation is emotional, but defines the next step for Max and Oscar as a new and exciting time in their lives.