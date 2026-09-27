American country singer and actress Fish McIntyre has revealed that she missed a call from Dolly Parton just about a month before the music legend's death and has never been able to get back to her.

“She called me at the end of July, but I was in a meeting and missed the call. I tried to reach her after that, but we couldn't“, 71-year-old Fish McIntyre told Entertainment Tonight.

When she learned of her longtime friend's death on August 25, her first thought was: “I'll never understand why she called me“. “I hope one day I will understand“, the singer added.

Dolly Parton died at the age of 80 after a battle with cancer. Her death caused a huge international outcry, and interest in her music has grown dramatically. Just a day after her death, the singer's songs reached 46.3 million streams in the US, and globally she became the most streamed artist of the day.

Riba McIntyre also paid tribute to her friend at the “Emmy“ Awards, where she performed her song “Appalachian Memories“.

After Dolly Parton's death, the country singer also published a personal message in which she thanked the “Jolene“ and “9 to 5“ singer for her music, love and generosity.