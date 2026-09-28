Terrifying injury: Actress Ruby Rose broke her neck during filming

Australian actress Ruby Rose has revealed new details about the severe injury she suffered while filming the series “Batwoman“. The 40-year-old star claims that the consequences of the broken neck cost her four years of her life and forced her to temporarily retire from acting.

Ruby Rose spoke about the incident in a new episode of the American reality show about military training “Special Forces“.

“I've always done my own stunts. But in 2019, I had an accident on the set of “Batwoman“ and from there everything went wrong“, says the actress.

According to her, the trauma was so serious that there was a risk of her being paralyzed. Ruby Rose suffered two herniated discs near her spinal cord and subsequently underwent surgery.

“I've already broken my neck twice and I have two artificial discs. There was no quick recovery. There was nothing left of me, I was just a shell. Four years of my life disappeared“, admits Rose.

The difficult period also changes the way the actress looks at her action image.

“At some point you say to yourself: I'm not actually that action star, am I? I'm just Ruby“, she adds.

The Australian actress played the lead role of Kate Kane, known as Batwoman, in The CW series between 2019 and 2020. After the first season, Ruby Rose left the production, and subsequently put her acting career on hiatus to focus on her recovery.

This is not the only serious injury that the actress has associated with her work on the superhero series.

Back in 2019, Ruby Rose told on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“ that she had to undergo spinal surgery. Initially, people around her thought she had broken a rib, but she continued to work despite the ongoing pain.

“I had between six and 12 weeks of chronic pain and I just assumed that was the cause“, the actress recalls.

After an examination, a doctor sent her for an MRI, which showed the severity of the injury. At the time, Ruby Rose was filming a movie in Romania when she received a call that she needed to immediately return to the United States for surgery.

“The doctor said to me: “You could be paralyzed. This is your spine. Two of the discs are herniated and the protective layers are damaged“, Rose says.

Before the diagnosis, the actress even started to lose sensation in her hands and often dropped objects, but according to her, she gradually got used to the symptoms. After the operation, she was unable to move for ten days, and the recovery also took a toll on her mental health.

Ruby Rose gained international fame with her role as Stella Carlin in the Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black“. Later, the Australian actress starred in major Hollywood productions such as “John Wick: Chapter 2“, “The Meg“, “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter“ and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage“.