The war in Bosnia and Herzegovina (1992-1995) remains one of the bloodiest conflicts in Europe since World War II, claiming the lives of over 100,000 people. While the world watched the siege of Sarajevo and the clashes between Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats, a little-known movement emerged in the shadows of the conflict - that of the foreign volunteers. Among them, far from the official chronicles, dozens of Bulgarians who chose to fight on the side of the Bosnian Serbs also found their place.

The Political Context in Bulgaria: Official Neutrality and Behind-the-Scenes Chaos

To understand how Bulgarian fighters ended up in the trenches in Bosnia, one must look at the turbulent political reality in Bulgaria in the 1990s. Officially, Sofia pursued a policy of strict neutrality and was the first to recognize the independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina. In the background, however, the country was torn apart by an economic crisis, embargo, and a breakdown in security.

At that time, the border with Serbia was a “hot spot” due to the large-scale smuggling of fuels (the so-called Yugoembargo), controlled by the emerging Bulgarian power groups (VIS-1, SIC) in cooperation with the Serbian special services. This constant traffic of people and goods creates the perfect logistical channels. The state security in our country is in the process of being disbanded, which allows dozens of trained personnel to leave the country unchecked.

In the ranks of the horrors: Bulgarians in “Arkan's Tigers“ and “White Wolves“

Bulgarian volunteers rarely act independently. Most often they merge into elite and fearsome paramilitary structures, where combat training was in the first place:

Serbian Volunteer Guard (“Arkan's Tigers“): Led by Željko Ražnatović – Arkan, husband of singer Ceca Veľković, this group is known for its iron discipline and brutal efficiency. According to unofficial testimonies of veterans, several Bulgarians were also trained at Arkan's headquarters in Erdut. They were accepted with trust due to their close linguistic affinity and the lack of a language barrier in radio communications.

“The White Wolves“ (Beli vukovi): This special unit of the Army of Republika Srpska, based in Pale and commanded by Srdjan Knezevic, attracts many foreigners. The Bulgarians there participated in heavy mountain battles around Sarajevo, where they suffered serious physical and mental damage.

Chronology of Bulgarian Participation: From Disintegration to the Trenches

The Bulgarian presence in Bosnia began to be felt most noticeably in the period 1993-1994, when the conflict reached its most violent phase.

Recruitment of fighters: Unlike organized Russian or Greek volunteer units, Bulgarian fighters crossed the border individually or in small groups, often with the help of secret channels of organized crime and personal contacts in Serbia.

Unlike organized Russian or Greek volunteer units, Bulgarian fighters crossed the border individually or in small groups, often with the help of secret channels of organized crime and personal contacts in Serbia. Distribution: Most of them joined the ranks of the Army of Republika Srpska (VRS) directly or operated as part of the aforementioned mixed paramilitary formations in Eastern Bosnia and the Sarajevo region.

Motives: Why did Bulgarians go to shed blood in Bosnia?

Contrary to ideological clichés, the motives of the Bulgarian participants were mixed and strongly intertwined with the reality of the 1990s in our country:

Religious and Slavic solidarity: For some of the men, the leading idea was to protect Orthodoxy and the Orthodox population. As sources from specialized historical forums note, the symbolism of the “three fingers“ and the common Slavic roots were a strong psychological factor.

Financial incentive: The economic crisis in Bulgaria in the 1990s pushed many veterans, mercenaries, and underworld men to seek a living as paid fighters.

Combat adrenaline: Professional soldiers from disbanded former special forces of the BA found a place on the battlefield where they could apply their skills.

Frontline conditions and military efficiency

Conditions in the trenches of Bosnia were brutal. Bulgarian volunteers faced severe guerrilla warfare in mountainous areas, constant shortages of supplies, and a collapse of the humanitarian situation.

However, in Serbian veteran accounts, Bulgarians are remembered as exceptionally cool-headed and efficient fighters. In informal conversations, veterans of the Bosnian military police share: „When the Bulgarians passed through a certain direction, for us the operational work there ended – they were perfect professionals in clearing the terrain".

Numbers, casualties and the fate of the survivors

Due to the lack of an official register (since the state at the time prosecuted mercenary activity under the Criminal Code), the exact figures remain in the realm of conjecture:

Approximate number: It is estimated that between 50 and 150 Bulgarians crossed the fronts in Bosnia on the side of the Serbs. (For comparison, during the later conflict in Kosovo in 1999, Radio Free Europe reported about 430 Bulgarian volunteers who had registered.)

It is estimated that between 50 and 150 Bulgarians crossed the fronts in Bosnia on the side of the Serbs. (For comparison, during the later conflict in Kosovo in 1999, Radio Free Europe reported about 430 Bulgarian volunteers who had registered.) Crimes and wounded: There are no official data on Bulgarian deaths in Bosnia, but according to unofficial sources, several Bulgarians remain forever in unmarked graves in Eastern Bosnia. The survivors returned to Bulgaria in complete anonymity to avoid prosecution.

This page of our modern history remains locked away in the secret archives of the transition - a story of men driven by personal code, money or misunderstood idealism in one of the darkest periods in the Balkans.