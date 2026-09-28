"The Bachelor" Viktor Stoyanov: They damaged my car for 120,000 euros

Viktor Stoyanov said that his new electric car for 120,000 euros arrived from Valencia with a damaged threshold, a broken panoramic glass roof and damage worth over 10,000 euros. According to him, the interior of the car, which was snow-white, was also heavily soiled.

The participant in the first season of “The Bachelor“ bought the car for 8,000 euros below the base price, but had to pay the full amount within a week. Since he could not pick it up himself with transit plates, he looked for a transport company in Valencia. Delivery to Bulgaria was agreed for 1,000 euros and promised within four days.

Additional problems arose during loading. The driver confused the underground parking lot where the car was parked, and then it turned out that the car had no license plate and could not be loaded. Stoyanov says that the employee left the area to perform another task, while he and Poli Nedkova sought assistance from the car company.

“I went crazy at that moment. His truck was only meters away from the car“, says Stoyanov.

After the electric car was delivered, the broken panoramic roof and the split sill were discovered. Stoyanov later claimed that during a trip to Burgas, the car broke down due to moisture and the battery exploded after being powered up.

The transport company's insurers have not yet paid for the repairs and have advised him to hire a lawyer. “I shouldn't have been fooled by the cheapness. That's what my father used to say, because it always ends up being more expensive”, summarizes Viktor Stoyanov.

Source: HotArena