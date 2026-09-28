Maria Ilieva admitted to the only plastic surgery she underwent (VIDEO)

Maria Ilieva admitted something very personal, related to the change in her appearance and revealed for the first time that she underwent aesthetic intervention. The singer was a guest on “This Saturday and Sunday“ on bTV, where she talked about “The Voice of Bulgaria“, her career and the new project dedicated to a healthy lifestyle.

It was on the topic of body care that Maria also talked about how difficult the period after the birth of her daughter Sofia was. She reached a weight of almost 100 kilograms.

Instead of looking for an instant result, the singer gradually found the specialists with whose help she began to get back in shape. Her personal experience also became one of the reasons she created her own podcast – “The Wild One Method“, which launched on September 30.

For the project, Maria has already recorded 13 episodes with doctors and other specialists related to a healthy lifestyle life.

During the conversation, the singer admitted something very personal - that she had undergone a single plastic surgery - abdominoplasty.

Maria Ilieva revealed that she had diastasis - separation of the abdominal muscles and a change in the connective tissue of the abdominal wall, which can occur after pregnancy. The singer subsequently underwent a tummy tuck to regain her shape.

The pop star does not hide that, among other considerations, the result of the intervention also matters for her self-esteem, and the aesthetic effect, according to her, should not be underestimated.

Source: https://www.btv.bg/shows/tazi-nedelia/videos-nedelia/lichnata-transformacija-na-marija-ilieva-v-podkasta-metodat-na-divata.html?campaignsrc=clipboard