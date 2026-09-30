A video has surfaced on the Internet, which allegedly shows model Presley Gerber in a rehabilitation center in Santa Monica, California, hours before his death at the age of 27.

The son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Randy Gerber filmed the footage himself at Resolutions Living the evening before his death on September 20, Page Six reports, citing two of its sources.

In the video, Presley Gerber is wearing a white tank top, glasses and a silver chain. It shows the room he is staying in, as well as a balcony with a view of the complex and the city.

According to the publication, the model was admitted to the center the same weekend he died. An audio recording of the communication with dispatchers, cited by Page Six, makes it clear that emergency teams were sent in response to a report of cardiac arrest and a suspected overdose.

However, the official cause of Presley Gerber's death has not yet been announced, which is why the allegations of an overdose remain preliminary.

After the news of his death, the family requested privacy at “this extremely difficult and painful time“.

According to sources for Page Six, Presley Gerber's sister, model and actress Kaia Gerber, is experiencing the loss particularly hard. The two were known for their close relationship both in their personal lives and during their public appearances.

“Kaya and Presley were extremely close. They were not only brother and sister, but also best friends“, claims a source to the publication.

Cindy Crawford has also been described by family members as devastated by the loss of her only son. According to publications, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber plan to keep Presley's memorial service private and away from the media and paparazzi.

Presley Gerber has spoken out about his personal struggles over the years, and the media has also reported problems with addiction and depression. In 2018, he was arrested for drunk driving and subsequently received three years of probation.

According to Page Six, the model was cremated, and the family intends to keep his ashes at Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's home in Malibu.