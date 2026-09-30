Sylvester Stallone has admitted what he regrets most about his marriage to Jennifer Flavin

American actor Sylvester Stallone has admitted that one of his biggest personal regrets is not marrying his wife Jennifer Flavin sooner.

The 80-year-old star of “Rocky“ and “Rambo“ made the confession in a conversation with journalist Tracy Smith during an event at the 92NY cultural center in New York.

When asked what he would change in his life if he had the chance, Sylvester Stallone replied: “I wish I had married my wife about eight years earlier. I was such an idiot, I kept putting it off. I'm still learning about relationships. I regret that. And I'm sorry, honey," the actor added, addressing Jennifer Flavin.

Sylvester Stallone met former model Jennifer Flavin in 1988. The two dated for six years before breaking up in 1994. The reason was the actor's affair with model Janice Dickinson.

At the time, Sylvester Stallone believed he was the father of Janice Dickinson's child. A DNA test later showed that this was not the case. Sly and Jennifer Flavin later restored their relationship and married in May 1997.

The actor admitted that it was his long-term relationship with Jennifer Flavin that taught him how to love and build stable relationships.

„Learning to love is a wonderful habit. With my wife Jennifer, it finally worked out. It took me about 60 years, but I got there“, said Sylvester Stallone.

The two have three daughters: Sophia Stallone, Sistine Stallone and Scarlett Stallone.

Sylvester Stallone has been married three times. From his first marriage to actress and photographer Sasha Chack, he has two sons, Sergio Stallone and Sage Stallone, who died in 2012 at the age of 36. The actor was later married to Danish actress Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 to 1987.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's marriage went through a serious crisis in 2022, when she filed for divorce. Just a month later, the two reconciled and got back together.

On their last anniversary, the actor sent a public message to his wife: “Happy anniversary. You give meaning to my life“. Jennifer Flavin replied: “I love you, you are everything to me“.