Tsitiridis complained about an attempted murder on the street in Sofia

Comedian host Nikolas Tsitiridis told about a dangerous situation he found himself in while riding his bike in the center of Sofia. According to him, a car driver deliberately drove his car towards him after noticing that Tsitiridis was traveling in the opposite direction on a one-way street.

The incident occurred early in the morning, around 8:00 a.m., on “Lyuben Karavelov“ Street. The comedian describes the stretch as relatively calm and wide enough for even larger vehicles to pass without a problem, he explains in his story on social networks.

However, the car that was traveling towards him drove directly at the bicycle and stopped only at the last moment. According to Tsitiridis, only his quick reaction prevented a more serious collision.

After stopping, the driver rolled down the window and told him: “This is a one-way street“. Tsitiridis replied ironically: “Sir, you are extremely intelligent“, then went around the car on the sidewalk.

After the incident, the comedian shared his thoughts on aggression on the road and behavior between people. According to him, it is difficult to understand how someone can put someone else's health or life at risk just to prove that they are right.

“I don't wonder why today's children are so vicious and capable of real atrocities. Adults are their example. I hope this gentleman will experience happiness someday in his life, although I am sure that this would be truly disastrous for him“, Tsitiridis also commented, according to whom human malice stems from poverty and overall frustration with life.

It is no wonder that the situation will be included in Niko's new stand-up tour, which starts on October 14 in Varna, and on November 10 a performance is scheduled in Sofia. The show is titled “Heterosexual“ and is dedicated to the topic of hatred, public reactions and absurdities in everyday life.