It has become clear what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will do with their mansion in California

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no intention of selling or renting out their mansion in Montecito, California, despite the family moving to the UK, reports Page Six, citing a source.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought the property for about $14.5 million in 2020, a few months after they stepped down as working members of the British royal family.

„No one will move in. "There are still people looking after the property," the source said.

The information comes amid speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may sell or rent out their California home after settling with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the Cotswolds region of the UK.

The Montecito estate is about 1,670 square meters and has nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. It has a tennis court, a swimming pool, a tea house, rose gardens, a children's house and a separate two-bedroom guesthouse. The high level of privacy and guarded access were among the main reasons the family chose the property.

According to Page Six, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the UK since the end of August. The publication claims that the health of King Charles III was among the main factors in the decision to bring the family closer to him.

After his return, Prince Harry began to participate in public events again. At a charity event related to the Invictus Games on September 25, the Duke of Sussex said that his children were happy with their new school and added that he was happy to be back on British soil.

Meghan Markle, a former actress and current entrepreneur, is also gradually adapting to life in the UK and, according to publications, has been attending Pilates classes in Oxfordshire.

It was previously reported that the mortgage and tax costs on the Montecito estate could reach around $ 600,000 a year and influence a future decision to sell. For now, however, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping their California home, and a team continues to take care of the property in their absence.