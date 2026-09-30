In front of the lens in an all-white look, Alisiya Radeva is taking her first steps in fashion. The granddaughter of two-time Olympic wrestling champion Boyan Radev has been chosen as one of the new faces of Sofia Fashion Week and has already shot the official photo shoot for the campaign.

The shots are designed in a monochrome style, with the strict silhouette of the jacket combined with airy fabrics and delicate details. The photo shoot is part of the presentation of the new edition of the fashion week, which will be held from October 13 to 15, 2026 at the Sofia Grand Hall of the „Marinella“ hotel in Sofia.

Over 500 candidates appeared at the casting

The organizers report that over 500 girls and boys participated in the casting for models. Among them were both professional models and new faces who stood in front of a fashion jury for the first time.

The selection was conducted personally by Zheni Kalkandzhieva. Representatives of the agencies Visages Models, Intermodels and Alia Models participated in it. The selected models will be part of the three evenings of Sofia Fashion Week.

Three evenings with a different focus

The first evening, on October 13, is dedicated to debut collections by students and young designers from Bulgaria and abroad. On October 14, collections by Bulgarian and international designers will be presented, and the finale on October 15 will be a gala evening focused on couture, evening and luxury fashion.

The edition is under the motto NEXT GEN – Where New Talent Meets Business and emphasizes the connection between young talents, the fashion industry and business. The selected students and young designers will participate free of charge. “We want to create a place where talent meets the real audience, designers meet business, and fashion becomes an investment“, state the management of the “Marinella“ hotel.

Alicia Radeva's family also carries a strong sporting heritage. Her grandfather Boyan Radev was the first Bulgarian with two Olympic titles in wrestling, won at the Games in Tokyo in 1964 and in Mexico in 1968.