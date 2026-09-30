Back on screen: Charlie Sheen and Martin Sheen to play father and son in new comedy

American actor Charlie Sheen is returning with a leading television role in the new comedy series “Happy Jack“, in which he will partner with his father, actor Martin Sheen. The two will play father and son on the small screen, reports Variety.

AMC and AMC+ have ordered a first season of six episodes, and the premiere is planned for 2027. Filming is due to begin in Los Angeles early next year.

“Happy Jack“ will be filmed in front of a live audience at Warner Bros. Studios, the same studio where the legendary sitcom “Friends“ was filmed.

Charlie Sheen will play the role of Jack, a man with a turbulent past and two grown daughters. One, Kate, runs his company and tries to keep his life under control, while Sam has inherited his more unpredictable nature.

The family dynamic changes when Sam moves in with her new boyfriend Paul, a former investment banker who is her father's age. Martin Sheen will play Jack's father and grandfather to both young women.

“I'm thrilled to be returning to television in such a significant way and with such a wonderful series“, said Charlie Sheen. The actor will also executive produce the production.

Charlie Sheen and Martin Sheen reunite on screen

“Happy Jack“ is the second joint project of the two actors. Martin Sheen has guest-starred on Two and a Half Men and played the father of Charlie Sheen's character in Anger Management.

The two were also father and son in the films Wall Street and No Code of Conduct, and have also appeared together in productions such as Cadence, Free Money and The Walking Dead 2.

The new series marks a major return to the sitcom format for Charlie Sheen. The actor starred in Two and a Half Men for eight seasons and received four Emmy nominations. After leaving the series, he headed up “Anger Management“ and later appeared in “Bookie“, where he worked again with “Two and a Half Men“ creator Chuck Lorre.

Martin Sheen has ten “Emmy“ nominations, including six for his role as President Josiah Bartlet on “The West Wing“. Among his most famous films are “Apocalypse Now“, “Gandhi“, “Gettysburg“, “The American President“ and “The Other Side“.

Writers and showrunners of “Happy Jack“ are Jim Patterson and Matt Ross, who also have a history with “Two and a Half Men“. The production is by AMC Studios, and the series will be presented to international buyers at the MIPCOM television market in October.