Doctor Describes What Dying Patients Most Often See Days Before They Die

Visions or vivid dreams with deceased loved ones are among the most commonly described experiences by people in the last weeks and days of their lives. This is according to Dr. Christopher Kerr, a hospice and palliative care specialist in Buffalo, New York, who has been researching end-of-life experiences for years.

According to him, many patients report seeing deceased parents, spouses, and other loved ones who gave them a sense of security during their lifetime. For the patients themselves, these experiences often seem extremely real and bring peace.

“Very few words are exchanged between the person in the dream and the dreamer, but it seems like everything is understood“, explains Dr. Christopher Kerr in a conversation with television host Oprah Winfrey.

According to him, patients usually do not seek an explanation for what they see, but perceive it as a clear and personal experience.

88% define the experiences as positive

Dr. Christopher Kerr has conducted over 1,500 interviews with patients at the end of their lives, some of which are described in his book “Death Is But a Dream“. According to his observations, about 88% of patients who reported such experiences define them as positive and comforting.

Visions do not always begin immediately before death. For some people, they may appear weeks or even months earlier and gradually become more frequent.

For example, one of the doctor's patients said that she saw her mother, who had died 30 years earlier, sitting in the room waiting for her. The woman later described an experience in which she recognized several deceased family members.

Dr. Christopher Kerr notes another recurring pattern. People who were particularly important to the patient often appear, while relatives or partners with whom the relationship was difficult may not be present at all.

Despite his many years of observation, Christopher Kerr emphasizes that he cannot prove where these experiences come from or that deceased loved ones actually “visit” the patients.

According to the doctor, their meaning is primarily psychological. Visions often occur around loss, guilt, old conflicts, and other unfinished emotional experiences. For some patients, they bring a sense of reconciliation and completion.

Kerr also describes dying itself as a gradual process. As the end approaches, people usually spend more and more time asleep and their state gradually changes.

His observations do not provide scientific proof of life after death, but they do indicate an interesting and often described phenomenon in palliative medicine: for many people, images of deceased loved ones can be a source of peace in the final stages of life.