Alice in Wonderland Comes to Life in London with Massive Interactive Experience

The world of “Alice in Wonderland“ will come to life in London with a new massive interactive experience inspired by the classic book by British writer Lewis Carroll. The attraction will open on November 13 at Dock X in the Canada Water area, reports Variety.

The project spans an area of about 2,400 square meters and includes ten multi-sensory spaces. Visitors will be guided through Alice's story with the help of live actors, theatrical sets and large-scale projections.

The entire experience lasts approximately two hours and recreates some of the most recognizable places from the work, including the Caterpillar's lair, the Queen's courtyard and the White Rabbit's house.

The audience will also meet Lewis Carroll's iconic characters: The White Rabbit, the Cheshire Cat, the Caterpillar, the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and Alice herself.

Part of the attraction is a special tea party room inspired by famous scenes in the book. There will be thematic cakes in the shape of a white rabbit, a red rose and a mushroom.

Tickets for „Alice in Wonderland“ in London start at £26 for adults and £19 for children aged 4 and over. Family tickets are also available.

The production is being produced by Cités Immersives, Rivaj Group / Encore Prod and British promoter FKP Scorpio Entertainment U.K. Ltd.

The new experience transforms Lewis Carroll's literary classic into an interactive spectacle in which visitors don't just watch Alice's story, but travel through Wonderland with her.