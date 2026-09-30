Netflix releases documentary series about Matthew Perry 3 years after his death

The life and career of American actor Matthew Perry will be presented in the new documentary series “The One About Matthew Perry“, dedicated to the star of the cult series “Friends“.

The three-part production will be available from October 27, which marks the third anniversary of Matthew Perry's death. The first trailer already shows some of the previously unpublished photos and videos from his family's personal archive.

The documentary series follows Matthew Perry's path to global fame and his gradual realization that success does not bring him the satisfaction he expected. Along with his career as an actor and comedian, the production examines his long-standing addiction and his many attempts to achieve lasting sobriety.

Among the main participants is the actor's sister Mia Perry Bowick, who shares for the first time detailed personal memories of his life.

“It took me a while to be ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew with all the complexity of his life. "I want people to see him as a whole person, not just Chandler and not just someone who was struggling with addiction," says Mia Perry Bowick.

New stories about Chandler Bing and “Friends“

The series will include testimonies from Matthew Perry's close friends David Pressman and Roger Castillo, as well as several of his former partners.

Viewers will also learn new details about Matthew Perry's audition for “Friends“ and the creation of one of the most recognizable television characters of the 90s, Chandler Bing.

Former NBC president Warren Littlefield and first-season writer Jeff Strauss talk about this period. Also included are accounts from people who were directly involved with the actor during his struggles with addiction and recovery.

The director of “The One About Matthew Perry“ is Mary Robertson.

“Matthew Perry was one of the great comedic talents of his generation. With Chandler Bing, he made millions of people laugh, but he also spoke openly about addiction. But the public only knew part of his story,“ says Mary Robertson.

The new documentary series aims to show Matthew Perry beyond the image that made him a global star, through the memories of family, friends and people who worked with him at different stages of his career.