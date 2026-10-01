Misho Shamara stirs up lyutenitsa in Illinois (VIDEO)

A large metal cauldron, a wooden spoon and homemade lyutenitsa briefly replaced the microphone and the stage for Misho Shamara. The rapper joined in the preparation of winter food in the yard of his Bulgarian neighbor in the state of Illinois.

The tomatoes and produce belong to his neighbor Bai Stefan, and Mihail Mihaylov helps with the cooking and stirring of the traditional Bulgarian dish. He shared a video from the autumn activity, in which he stands next to the cauldron and with a smile presents the lyutenitsa as a future hit on the market.

“Look for the new lyutenitsa by Bai Stefan and Bai Shamara in all stores in Bulgaria“, the performer jokes.

Shamara then adds that the production will be loaded into several containers and shipped to Bulgaria. From the context of the video, it is clear that this is a humorous presentation of the homemade winter dish, and not an announced commercial product.

От Варна до предградие на Чикаго

Истинското име на Мишо Шамара е Михаил Михайлов. 53-годишният варненец е сред разпознаваемите имена на българската хип-хоп сцена от 90-те години. През 2014 г. напуска България и се установява в САЩ.

В Америка той започва нов етап от живота си и работи като шофьор на Uber. През 2021 г. купува собствен дом в предградие на Чикаго, а година по-късно членовете на семейството му получават американско гражданство.

Музиката остава част от семейството

Shamara continues to make music with his son, known by the pseudonym Lil’ Sha. The two work in a home recording studio and create music in the USA.

To the family and musical moments that the rapper shares, a new pet has recently been added - the dachshund Toby. The video from Illinois completes this series with a familiar Bulgarian autumn scene, transported thousands of kilometers from the homeland.

Source: Maritsa