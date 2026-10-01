Fiona Hepler Lowe, the daughter of actor Chad Lowe and producer Kim Painter, has died at the age of 13. The family confirmed the news in a statement provided to People. The cause of death has not been announced.

“We are deeply devastated by the loss of our beloved Fiona“, the statement said. Her parents described her as “a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance“.

“She was adored by her sisters and deeply loved by her parents. "Indeed, she was the light of our lives," the family wrote.

In the end of the statement, Chad Lowe and Kim Painter described the loss as devastating for all loved ones and asked for prayers and privacy. They also mentioned the US 988 hotline for people experiencing mental health difficulties. The family did not specify a specific cause of death.

Fiona is the second child in the family

Fiona was born on November 16, 2012. She is the second child of Chad Lowe and Kim Painter, who married in 2010. The couple have three daughters in total. Fiona is survived by her parents and two sisters.

Her middle name, Hepler, is the maiden name of Chad Lowe's late mother. It is also the middle name of his brother Rob Lowe.

Chad Lowe's Career

Chad Lowe is known for his roles in the series „Life Goes On“, „Pretty Little Liars“ and „Supergirl“. He received an „Emmy“ award for his portrayal of Jesse McKenna in „Life Goes On“.

His brother Rob Lowe is known for his appearances in the films „The Outsiders“ and „St. Elmo's Fire“, as well as in the series „Parks and Recreation“ and other television productions.

Source: Variety