"Undercover" 6 reveals how Jaro became a mafia

How Jaro became mafia #1, under what circumstances he built his influence and who helped him - this is one of the big secrets that the sixth season of "Undercover" will reveal. The story will move simultaneously between the past of the iconic characters and the present, in which new faces appear.

After a ten-year break, the crime series returns with 12 episodes. The first of them will be shown in preview in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture on October 5 and 6, and the television broadcast on BNT 1 starts on October 10 at 10:00 p.m. The premiere at the National Palace of Culture will be accompanied by a red carpet for the actors and crew.

Dzharro's past returns to the screen

For the first time, the series will intertwine two timelines. One will follow events from the past of the familiar characters, and the other will show what happens to the surviving characters years later. According to BNT, the season will also tell how Dzharro's gang was formed and what circumstances shaped the characters known from the previous series.

Among the new faces are Julian Vergov and Radina Kardzhilova, who will play spouses connected to the underworld. Pavel Ivanov, known to viewers from the role of Georgi Asparuhov-Gundi, will transform into a mafia. They are joined by other new characters, while some of the familiar characters will reappear in the story.

The director promises a different way of telling

„I have given the most energy to the series „Undercover““, says director Viktor Bozhinov. According to him, the great expectation for the sequel ten years after the last episode is a serious responsibility.

„What is new in season 6 is the different way of telling the story. We will see the surviving characters from the previous seasons, but we will also bring back other familiar characters who are no longer part of the story“, points out Bozhinov.

The shots included shootouts and stunts

During the work on the series, there was no shortage of technical problems and risky scenes. Julian Vergov and Zahari Baharov have told about detecting guns, complex stunts and a filmed shootout near an unsecured road section.

While the team was filming the scene, random drivers continued to pass by on the road and did not immediately realize that they were observing a filming process. In the end, it became clear that the shootout was part of the new season.

The script was entrusted to Vanya Nikolova, Borislav Zahariev, Slavi Angelov and Dimitar Mitovski, who is also the creative producer of the project. BNT and Falconwing Studio are realizing the season as a co-production.

Source: BNT