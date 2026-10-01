Mile Kitić is coming to Samokov with a big concert on December 12th

Mile Kitić will give a big concert in Samokov on December 12th, 2026. The Serbian artist will be the first big musical guest at the new “SamElion“ Arena, where he will take the stage together with his orchestra. The event is scheduled for 8:00 PM.

The audience will hear popular songs from Kitić's over 40-year career. The organizers plan for the concert to last about two hours, and the space will also be separated with VIP tables. Fans from the city, Sofia and other settlements are expected to arrive in Samokov.

First big concert in the new arena

The performance on December 12 will mark the beginning of the big concert events in the Arena “SamElion“. The hall is located in Samokov, and the event is already included in the program for December 12, 2026.

Mile Kitić, whose real name is Milojko, is among the recognizable Serbian performers in the Balkans. He is known for songs that are listened to by several generations of fans of Balkan music.

Off stage, the singer does not hide his interest in luxury. He owns a large mansion in Belgrade and is known for his collection of expensive cars.

Sources: bTV Novinite