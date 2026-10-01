October 1 - World Music and Poetry Day

On October 1, we celebrate the World Day of the most inspiring and great offspring of human genius - Music and Poetry, without which life would be a gray, meaningless and boring existence, devoid of dreams, faith and miracles.

Happy holiday to all musicians, poets and music listeners, to music lovers and music creators, to all those whose souls are forever captivated by the magic of creation! Let us wish for more music, poetry and beauty in our lives, writes woman.bg.

On the occasion of the holiday of spirit and creativity, we look back at some of the wisest thoughts of famous personalities dedicated to music and poetry:

"Without music, life would be a mistake." ~ Friedrich Nietzsche

"Music is a more sublime revelation than any wisdom and philosophy." ~ Ludwig van Beethoven

"Where words are powerless, music speaks." ~ Hans Christian Andersen

"The only truth is music." ~ Jack Kerouac

"Someone asked me, "Aren't you too old to sing rock and roll?" I said, "You'd better ask Mick Jagger." ~ Cher

"One nice thing about music is that when it hits you, you don't feel any pain." ~ Bob Marley

"Everything in the universe has a rhythm, everything dances." ~ Maya Angelou

"Pop music always says everything is okay, while rock music shows you that everything is wrong, but you can change it." ~ Bono

"Music is the wine that fills the glass of silence." ~ Robert Fripp



"Poetry is a monument where the best and happiest moments of the best and happiest minds are sealed." ~ Percy Shelley

"Music expresses what cannot be said in words and what cannot remain unsaid." ~ Victor Hugo

"When we die, we will become songs and then each will hear the other and we will remember each other." ~ Rob Sheffield

"The artist paints pictures on his canvas. But musicians create music on silence." ~ Leopold Stokowski

"Without music to decorate it, time would be just a bunch of boring production deadlines and tax due dates." ~ Frank Zappa

"If music feeds love, play." ~ William Shakespeare

"Music gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything." ~ Plato



"If I ever die, God forbid, let this be my epitaph: "The only proof of the existence of God was music." ~ Kurt Vonnegut

"Human speech is like a cracked cauldron on which we drum our crude rhythms, worthy only of a bear dance, while in reality we long to move the stars." ~ Gustave Flaubert

“You can't help but like someone who likes the guitar." ~ Stephen King

"Turn up the damn music! My heart feels like an alligator!" ~ Hunter Thompson

"Music is a lot like sex, but some composers fail to reach the climax, and others reach it too often, leaving themselves and the listener exhausted and exhausted." ~ Charles Bukowski

"After silence, the thing that comes closest to expressing the inexpressible is music." ~ Aldous Huxley

"Music is the art that comes closest to tears and memory." ~ Oscar Wilde

"I love the whole process of making music and performing it in front of an audience, but surely the most powerful emotion is standing on stage and seeing all these people in front of you." ~ Joe Cocker

"It is always fatal for music and poetry to be interrupted." ~ George Eliot

"Music is the shorthand of emotion." ~ Leo Tolstoy



"In the encounter with love, everyone becomes a poet." ~ Plato

"Music does not lie. If there is anything that needs to be changed in this world, it can only be changed through music." ~ Jimi Hendrix