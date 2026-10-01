Martin and Nikoleta turned the battle in "Games of the Will"

Martin Kanev and Nikoleta Krasteva won the contested clash in the team challenge LactoFlor: Battle of the Stars and qualified for the next stage. The pair defeated Andrey Gridin and Angela Kostadinova after a turnaround in the course of the battle.

Kanev, champion of the sixth season of “Games of the Will“, and Krasteva, finalist of the seventh season, started the competition stronger. However, a delay in one of the balance elements allowed their rivals to gain a significant lead.

Andrey Gridin, winner of the third season, and Angela Kostadinova, finalist of the sixth, were unable to maintain their advantage. Their difficulties in the accuracy test allowed Martin and Nicoletta to catch up and reach the logical task first, which ended the clash.

The Hurricanes got a lead

The players from the Hurricanes tribe also participated in the competition. They had named Martin and Nicoletta as their favorites. Their correct guess will give them a lead in the upcoming territorial battle against the Canary and the Vulcans.

„Games of the Will“ continues on NOVA from Monday to Saturday at 8:00 p.m. The next territorial battle will be broadcast on Monday, October 5, when it will become clear who will fight for the Residence.

Sources: Darik, NOVA