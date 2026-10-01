Miranda Kerr Returns to the Catwalk After 10-Year Absence

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr returned to the catwalk after nearly a decade, making a surprise appearance at British designer Stella McCartney's show during Paris Fashion Week.

Miranda Kerr, 43, walked the runway in a light green jersey dress with a knot at the waist, cut-out details around the hips and accentuated shoulders. The look was completed with braided hair and minimal makeup.

The appearance marked the former Victoria's Secret model's first appearance in a fashion show since June 2017, when Miranda Kerr walked for Moschino. She has since largely retired from the catwalk, focusing on her family and her own business ventures.

Kerr wasn't the only familiar name from a previous generation of supermodels that Stella McCartney brought back to the catwalk. The show also featured American model Karlie Kloss, who has significantly reduced her runway appearances in recent years and is now a mother of three.

Among the stars of the show was American supermodel and actress Amber Valletta. Valletta, 52, continues to regularly attend major fashion events, but has not walked the runway in about two and a half years.

This is only Miranda Kerr's third appearance in a Stella McCartney show. The Australian first walked for the designer in October 2011, and two years later appeared in her show again in September 2013.

Before the start of the latest show, Miranda Kerr also posed in a black peplum dress, before changing her look for a surprise return to the runway.

The model gained worldwide fame as one of the “angels“ Victoria’s Secret.Miranda Kerr started working with the American brand in 2007 and parted ways with it in 2013. After being one of the most recognizable faces in the company's famous fashion shows for years,

Her return comes just weeks before the new edition of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. There is no confirmation yet that Miranda Kerr will participate in it, but her appearance on the Stella McCartney catwalk inevitably sparked speculation about a possible return to more active work as a model.