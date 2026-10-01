Sydney Sweeney became a "lifeguard" in the iconic red swimsuit (PHOTOS)

Blonde actress Sydney Sweeney captivated the eyes with a red swimsuit, which was taken directly from the iconic series “Baywatch“, during a vacation with her partner Scooter Braun and their friends.

The 29-year-old star of “Euphoria“ and “The White Lotus“ published a series of photos on Instagram from their trip to Lake Powell in Utah. In some of the shots, Sydney Sweeney poses on a boat in a bright red one-piece swimsuit with a high cut and a plunging neckline.

The look immediately drew comparisons to Pamela Anderson and the actress's famous red swimsuit from “Baywatch“. However, Sweeney used the swimsuit not only for photos, but also during a wakeboarding session in the waters of the lake.

In her post, the actress also showed off shots of boating, water skiing and hiking among the characteristic red rocks in the Glen Canyon area.

“When your man takes you to the moon“, Sydney Sweeney wrote alongside the photos, apparently referring to the unusual landscape around the lake.

The Utah vacation is another adventurous trip for the actress and Scooter Braun. Over the summer, the two indulged in other high-adrenaline activities - they rode jet skis in the Mediterranean, and a few weeks earlier they tried bungee jumping during a trip to New Zealand.

Sydney Sweeney also demonstrated her relationship with her former music manager through her jewelry. On several public appearances, the actress was spotted wearing a necklace with the initials “SB“, which match Scooter Braun's name.