Pete Davidson Lists All the Drugs He Took Before Entering the Clinic

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson has revealed details about the most difficult period of his struggle with addiction, when he used ketamine, LSD, hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana and various pills.

In an interview with Variety, the 32-year-old former star of “Saturday Night Live“ admits that at a certain point substance use became an everyday occurrence.

“It was ketamine. I took it in liquid form and prepared it myself. "I was doing LSD, mushrooms and laughing gas, smoking marijuana all day and taking pills every day," says Pete Davidson.

According to him, the situation became particularly worrying when the drugs stopped giving me the feeling I was looking for.

“It got scary because I didn't feel high anymore. I felt weird when I wasn't using. That's when I said to myself, this is a huge problem“, the actor admits.

Pete Davidson describes the summer of 2023 as one of the lowest points in his life. Shortly before that, his autobiographical series “Bupkis“ was released, in which the comedian plays a version of himself. The project forced him to relive some of the most difficult moments from his past.

The period also coincided with the first year after he left “Saturday Night Live“. Without the regular schedule of the show, Pete Davidson was left without structure in his daily life and began to increasingly use drugs as a way to suppress his emotions.

The decisive moment came after a video call with his mother, Amy Davidson. She admitted to him that her biggest fear was one day turning on the news and finding out that something bad had happened to her son.

“I got to a point where I couldn't do this to her anymore,“ says the comedian.

After the call, Pete Davidson entered a rehabilitation center. He is also dropping out of the second season of “Bupkis“, even though the series has already been renewed by Peacock.

The actor admits that creating such a personal project has contributed to the media interest in his life, which he himself has often complained about.

Pete Davidson has been through addiction treatment before, but claims that his attitude this time was different.

“When I turned 30 and I was there again, it was a real rock bottom. Almost nothing was happening with my career and I was like, “This is terrible. I can't do it anymore“. You can't do it for someone or for your job. You really have to ask for it yourself,“, Pete Davidson says.

The star of “The King of Staten Island“ says he no longer uses drugs, although he indulges in approximately four beers a year. According to him, it has been two or three years since he last used hard drugs and more than a year since he stopped using marijuana.

It was quitting cannabis that turned out to be unexpectedly difficult. “The strange thing is that it was the hardest thing to stop using marijuana“, the comedian admits.

Fatherhood changed Pete Davidson's priorities

An additional reason to stay sober is the birth of his daughter Scottie in December 2025. The child's mother is the model and actress Elsie Hewitt, with whom Pete Davidson began a relationship in March 2025. The two broke up in May 2026.

The comedian says that his daughter's photo is the background on his phone and is enough to interrupt any possible thought of returning to old habits.

„It's easy now because I have a child. Every time I have that thought, I look at my phone background and say, „Oh, yeah. No“, shares Pete Davidson.

In another recent interview with Interview Magazine, the actor admitted that fatherhood has changed the way he makes decisions.

„I want my daughter to be proud of both of her parents. When she starts going to school and has friends, I want her to be proud of where she comes from, to feel safe and secure“, says Pete Davidson.

The comedian is adamant that his new role has changed his priorities: „I'll do whatever it takes to be there for my daughter.“