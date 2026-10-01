P Diddy Back in solitary confinement after revelations of his luxurious life in prison

American rapper and music producerhas been placed in solitary confinement again at the federal prison FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after a publication about alleged privileges he enjoyed behind bars, TMZ reports.

The 56-year-old founder of Bad Boy Records, who is serving a 50-month sentence, has been moved to the special housing unit, known as the SHU. The decision followed an NBC News investigation that found Combs was receiving specially prepared meals and massages, and other inmates were being rewarded for doing some of his daily chores.

Sources told TMZ that temporary transfers to the SHU are standard practice while prison officials investigate such claims.

Four men who say they were housed in the same unit as the music producer described his conditions to NBC as unusually privileged. One of them said he made Sean “Diddy” Combs pizza, chicken curry and empanadas.

According to the investigation, the rapper was also in possession of a cell phone, which is prohibited by prison rules. NBC reports that it has obtained a photo of Combs allegedly using one of the devices. One source claims that the musician had access to Instagram and received intimate photos from a former partner.

Among other unconfirmed claims are that Sean "Diddy" Combs had alcohol smuggled into the prison, as well as access to medication. Federal authorities have not confirmed these specific allegations.

A representative for the music producer rejected the suggestion that he is receiving special treatment.

“The constant monitoring of every minor detail of Sean Combs' life in prison has reached the point where the media presents ordinary prison life as news,“ his spokesman told Page Six.

He said Sean Combs continues to serve his sentence in compliance with the rules and awaits the court's decision on his appeal.

The US Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on the specific conditions in which the rapper is being held, citing privacy, security and safety concerns. However, the institution pointed out that the illegal import of mobile phones, drugs and weapons remains a constant problem for American prisons.

According to TMZ, this is not the first time that the winner of three Grammy awards has been placed in the isolation ward. Sean "Diddy" Combs was released from a similar regime in August after a conflict with another prisoner a month earlier.

The music producer received a 50-month sentence in October 2025 after being found guilty on charges related to transporting persons for the purpose of prostitution. He appealed the sentence.

According to the currently indicated date in the American federal prison system, Sean "Diddy" Combs should be released on January 21, 2028