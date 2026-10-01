The on-screen Thor Chris Hemsworth boasted about the unusual achievement of his 14-year-old daughter India Rose Hemsworth, who won a bull riding competition in which the other participants were boys.

The Marvel star posted a video of the competition on Instagram, in which the teenager manages to stay on the bull for about nine seconds before falling. Her performance turns out to be enough to win the competition.

„I just want to say that my daughter is a real beast. The only girl in the competition and she walked away with the victory. "Proud moment," wrote proud dad Chris Hemsworth alongside the footage.

In the video, India Rose enters the arena on the bull as the audience watches from behind the fences and cheers her on.

The actor also posted a moment before the race in which he tries to motivate his daughter.

“Here's the bull riding champion. How are you feeling, India? Are you going to last? Seven seconds?“, Chris Hemsworth asks. “Seven? Why seven? You have to stay eight“, she corrects him. “Eight seconds. What do I understand?“, the Hollywood star jokingly replies.

The conversation between the two sparked numerous reactions from the actor's followers, who joked that even one of Hollywood's biggest stars is not immune to putting her teenage daughter in awkward situations.

India Rose is the eldest of three children of Chris Hemsworth and Spanish actress Elsa Pataky. The two are also parents to twins Sasha and Tristan. The family lives in Australia and often shares footage of sports activities and adventures in nature.

Bull riding is not the only extreme activity of India Rose. In November, Chris Hemsworth posted footage of his daughter riding a dirt bike and jumping over uneven terrain.

“My girl went all out last weekend“, the actor wrote at the time.

Chris Hemsworth's latest post, however, also drew criticism. Along with congratulating India Rose for her courage, some users raised questions about the safety of such competitions and the treatment of animals.

Some commentators described the use of bulls for entertainment as cruelty to animals and urged the actor not to promote such practices. Others drew attention to the high risk of injuries to the participants themselves.